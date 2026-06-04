Geoeconomic Fragmentation Imposes Annual Cost of $213-billion to $307-billion on Global Economy

The World Economic Forum report reveals that geopolitical tensions, economic security concerns, and shifting trade relationships among major economies contribute to geoeconomic fragmentation, imposing an annual cost of $213-billion to $307-billion on the global economy. The report also highlights that the growing use of economic statecraft in 2025 and 2026 marked a turning point for global trade and finance, affecting traditionally aligned economies and increasing costs for businesses and uncertainty for cross-border trade and investment.

Geoeconomic fragmentation imposes a significant cost on the global economy , estimated to be between $213-billion and $307-billion annually. This fragmentation is driven by geopolitical tensions , economic security concerns , and shifting trade relationships among major economies.

The report, published in collaboration with Oliver Wyman and a Marsh business, highlights that these pressures are escalating through tariffs, investment restrictions, and retaliatory measures. The growing use of economic statecraft in 2025 and 2026 marked a turning point for global trade and finance, affecting traditionally aligned economies like the US, EU, Canada, Japan, and South Korea. Preserving trust and stability in the international financial system is critical to supporting long-term growth and prosperity as fragmentation persists





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Geoeconomic Fragmentation Annual Cost Global Economy Geopolitical Tensions Economic Security Concerns Shifting Trade Relationships Growing Use Of Economic Statecraft Traditionally Aligned Economies Preserving Trust And Stability International Financial System Long-Term Growth And Prosperity Fragmentation Escalation Economic Disruption Global Losses Inflation Real Wage Impacts Business Leaders Financial Stability Emerging Markets And Developing Economies (EMD Africa Regional Integration Shared Guardrails Aligning On Rules Economic Statecraft Policies National Security And Resilience Objectives Rule Of Law Independent Monetary Policy Seizure Of Sovereign Assets Government Data Integrity

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