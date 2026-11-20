A generator power failure forced the Johannesburg high court to postpone the trial-within-a-trial of Vusimusi Cat Matlala and four co-accused on Friday. The matter was postponed to Monday by agreement.

A generator failure forced the Johannesburg high court to postpone proceedings in the trial-within-a-trial of Vusimusi Cat Matlala and four co-accused on Friday. The power problems happened before advocate Riaan Gissing, the lawyer of Musa Kekana, who is Matlala's co-accused, could present his oral submissions.

Judge Cassim Moosa told the court that the generator's available power had fallen sharply during the morning, raising concerns that proceedings could be interrupted at any moment. When we started this morning, we were on about 11% on the power on the generator, Moosa said. I've now just learned that we are closer to 3%. The judge said a complete loss of electricity could also present a safety risk.

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Assault and Torture Claims

From what I've been told, at any second we could lose power completely, he said. Kekana, Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala as well as Tiego Mabusela and his daughter Nthabiseng Nzama, face multiple charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money-laundering. The matter is currently focused on challenges by the accused to the admissibility of evidence from state witnesses.

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The trial-within-a-trial is being held to determine whether evidence obtained during Kekana's April 2024 arrest and subsequent searches should be admitted in the main trial. The court had heard the state's submissions before the postponement. Moosa said the adjournment would also allow Gissing to consider questions raised during prosecutor Elize le Roux's arguments.

There are certain novel issues that the court raised during the submissions of counsel for the state, Moosa said, adding that it would be fair to give the defence further time to consider them. Moosa asked Gissing to address the standard for arrest under section 40(1)(b), as well as the state's argument about the relationship between Kekana's alleged assault and the evidence subsequently obtained. Kekana had claimed that he was assaulted and tortured during his arrest.

Causation and Nexus Questions

Just help me with that, and then also just help me with the question of the causation analysis, the judge said. Remember, the state argues that there's no nexus, even if the court were to find that there was an assault perpetrated upon accused number one. He reiterated: The state argues that there was no nexus between that assault and what transpired thereafter. Gissing indicated that he intended to address the issue.

Moosa also asked the defence to deal with testimony that Kekana's rights had been explained to him. Explaining the purpose of written heads of argument, the judge said they allowed the court to focus oral exchanges on matters requiring clarification. The court only dealt with certain salient issues that it required answers to, he said. By agreement, the matter was postponed to Monday.

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Co-accused Musa Kekana, Floyd Mabusela and Vusimusi Cat Matlala appeared before the high court in Johannesburg, according to a photograph by Koena Mashale.