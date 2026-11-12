Gen Z Youth Perspective on Xi Jinping and China-South Africa Relations Launched

Authors Michael Andisile Mayalo and Thabiso Mthembu launch a new book exploring China-South Africa ties through the eyes of Gen Z, featuring insights from Dr Iqbal Survé and Acting Consul General Wang Xiao in Cape Town.

Authors Michael Andisile Mayalo and Thabiso Mthembu recently unveiled their collaborative publication at Exclusive Books in Cape Town's V&A Waterfront. The event, held on Wednesday, featured prominent figures including Acting Chinese Consul General Wang Xiao and influential businessman Dr Iqbal Survé. The launch marks a significant step in bringing the debate regarding China's development and its diplomatic relationship with South Africa directly into educational environments and local communities.

Youth Perspective on Global Partnerships

The core subject of the new publication is the examination of international relations through the specific lens of Generation Z. Mayalo and Mthembu aim to challenge young South Africans to actively consider how global economic cooperation and policy decisions will influence their personal opportunities and the nation's future trajectory. The book moves beyond passive reading by urging youth to understand the tangible impacts of bilateral agreements on their daily lives and career prospects.

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Book Focus on Xi Jinping and Development

Entitled Xi Jinping and China-South Africa Relations: The Gen Z Youth Perspective, the work synthesizes research conducted by young people in both China and South Africa. It integrates these youthful viewpoints with the personal professional experiences of the authors during their time in China. Mayalo stated that the initiative was inspired by a desire to analyze China's rapid development through the eyes of South African youth, specifically looking at how the Chinese model successfully lifted its population out of poverty.

Dr Iqbal Survé Highlights Multipolar World

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Iqbal Survé emphasized the necessity of strengthening South African ties with China while acknowledging shifting global political dynamics. Having visited China twenty-four times, Survé shared his deep appreciation for Chinese culture and cuisine, noting his extensive personal library on the subject. He reflected on his tenure as chairperson of BRICS, advocating for improved international relations that do not exclude Western partners but recognize the reality of a multipolar world where all regions have a role to play.

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Voluntary Support for Practical Action

Survé clarified that his attendance at the V&A Waterfront launch was entirely voluntary, driven by his belief in the project's importance rather than any external request. He praised the book for introducing a younger generation's perspective into discussions traditionally dominated by senior political and economic leaders. Furthermore, he pledged to collaborate with the authors and relevant councils to expand the initiative, stressing that the goal must extend beyond theoretical conversations into practical, actionable outcomes for the community.

Acting Consul General Wang Xiao Endorsement

Acting Chinese Consul General Wang Xiao was present to support the initiative, highlighting the value of fresh insights into China's foreign policy. He noted that the publication offers unique perspectives on the relationship between the two nations from the viewpoint of the younger generation. This endorsement underscores the diplomatic interest in fostering engagement with South African youth, ensuring that future bilateral ties are built on mutual understanding and informed dialogue between citizens of both countries.