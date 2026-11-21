Gemfields is negotiating with Mozambican authorities over a new mining law requiring companies to cede 15% of mine ownership to the government, as its Montepuez ruby mine faces production and financial challenges.

Gemfields is in talks with authorities in Mozambique following a new law that requires mining companies to cede 15% of mine ownership to the government.

Mozambique Mining Law Impacts Gemfields

The JSE- and London AIM-listed emerald and gemstone producer said reports indicated that Mozambique's draft mining regulations were under review. In a move for greater participation in mining, resource-endowed Mozambique in May not only introduced the legislation for the government to acquire 15% of all assets, but it also enabled the government more power in the export of raw minerals. Gemfields operates Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) in northern Mozambique and Kagem in Zambia.

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A spokesperson said the company remains hopeful that any resultant changes will serve to benefit Mozambican business in general, its gemstone sector in particular, and ultimately its citizens. MRM is the world's richest deposit of rubies and is 75% owned by Gemfields. It has faced problems that have had a knock-on impact on production levels, ranging from illegal mining cash flow to lower-than-expected recovery.

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A year ago, illegal miners killed two police officers as they stormed the mine and were responsible for sabotaging the mine's new processing plant. Although the group's total revenue was $106m for the six months ended June 2026, a $125m impairment of property, plant, and equipment at MRM driven by lower than expected premium rubies and challenges at the processing plant added to the mine's woes.

Montepuez Production Faces Challenges

The mine, which has had a severe impact on the group's balance sheet, continued to grapple a shortage of premium ruby recoveries in the six months ended June 2026, while the group's Kagem mine in Zambia was faced with a spike in the cost of diesel and a stronger kwacha. Asked why Montepuez, one of the world's richest ruby deposits, is producing so few premium rubies, the Gemfields spokesperson said production was not predictable due to forces of nature.

"Nature is not a supermarket; rubies are a natural resource, and production is unpredictable. " The spokesperson said the company has invested in automating ore processing, aiming to process a higher volume of ore in order to moderate the volatility of production.

"A first in the coloured gemstone industry in terms of throughput, MRM's second processing plant (PP2) has encountered challenges through its installation, including the wettest wet season on record, which limited production to areas of the concession known to typically produce lower quality gems," said the spokesperson. The spokesperson said PP2 is now achieving its 400tph (tonnes per hour) design capacity consistently, and recent production figures since June 2026 have been more encouraging.

Processing Plant Reaches Full Capacity

"It will continue to see an inherent variability in production and the product mix recovered from one period to another for the above-mentioned reasons," said the spokesperson. The MRM's ruby deposit: the gemstones were formed around 500-million years ago and were either recovered from the primary source, where they were formed, or are alluvial, having been tumbled along ancient riverbeds.

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The spokesperson said the geology of the area points to a degree of variation in production that is to be expected across the site. In terms of management, Gemfields continues without a permanent CEO four months after Sean Gilbertson stepped down. He stepped down in July after more than seven years at the helm. He is the son of mining veteran Brian Gilbertson, who passed away in 2025.

Gemfields Appoints Interim CEO

In June, the company appointed David Lovett as interim CEO alongside his position as CFO, which he has held since 2018. At the time, the company announced that it would commence a formal process to find a permanent successor. Gemfields said Lovett, as the interim CEO, provided "continuity and maintained focus on the group's operational, financial, and strategic priorities". The spokesperson said Gemfields will update the market on material developments.

Gilbertson played an instrumental role in the development of Gemfields over 18 years with the group, including as CEO since 2017, said the group.

"Above all, he championed transparency in an industry that had previously been opaque. "During Sean's tenure, the company pioneered a sorting, grading, and auction process that served to formalise the coloured gemstone sector, and the group's principal mining operations in Zambia and Mozambique navigated considerable periods of volatility, providing stable employment for national citizens and mineral wealth to host nations," it said. The group is chaired by Bruce Cleaver, former De Beers CEO.

An image accompanying the story showed an AYA x Gemfields Chirundu ruby bangle.