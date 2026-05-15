Gebashe The Presidency Honored for Deaf Community Contributions, Arts and Culture Awards

Gebashe The Presidency, a South African Sign Language interpreter, was recognized for her contributions to the Deaf community. She has worked tirelessly to make national events accessible and ensure the representation of the Deaf community in arts, media, and education. Other recipients of the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver and other awards were also announced.

Gebashe The Presidency said she was recognised "for her contribution to the often-marginalised Deaf community". It added that she "has worked diligently to break barriers, make national events accessible, and ensure that the Deaf community is represented in arts, media, and education".

"I don’t remember how old I was. It’s like, how old were you when you learned how to speak? Because it’s my home language. I signed before I spoke," she said.

"After Matric, I was discovered by the lady named Asanda Kajwa and Thelma Koetze. So I’ve never thought that interpreting is a career or it can be a career. But they saw something in me, and they said, I’m the one and here we are," she said. Among those receiving the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver are Jonathan Butler, Oskido, and several posthumous recipients, all recognised for contributions to arts and culture.

Other categories include the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo. Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories





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Gebashe The Presidency Deaf Community Order Of Ikhamanga In Silver Jonathan Butler Oskido Arts And Culture Awards South African Sign Language Interpreter

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