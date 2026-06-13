Gcina Dhladhla's Funeral Service Underway in Soweto

The funeral service of Cartrack employee Gcina Dhladhla is underway in Soweto, a week after her death at the company's Rosebank offices. Dhladhla was allegedly denied an opportunity to go home despite reporting sick.

The family and friends of late Cartrack employee Gcina Dhladhla say her warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit touched everyone she met. Those close to Dhladhla allege that she was denied an opportunity to go home despite informing her supervisor about her condition.

Her death has sparked widespread public attention and raised questions about the circumstances leading up to her passing. Scores of mourners have gathered in Emdeni, Soweto, for her funeral service, where family, friends, and community members are paying their final respects. As you enter the marquee where the service is being held, you are immediately drawn to a large portrait of Gcina Dhladhla, her bright smile reflecting the joyful person many say she was.

That smile has featured prominently in the tributes delivered on Saturday, with mourners remembering her as a kind-hearted, hardworking young woman who brought light to those around her. Dhladhla will be laid to rest at Olifantsvlei Cemetery later in the day. The funeral service of Cartrack employee Gcina Dhladhla is underway in Soweto. The 29-year-old died at the company's Rosebank offices a week ago, after allegedly being denied an opportunity to go home despite reporting sick. Cartrack has denied the claims





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Employment Funeral News Gcina Dhladhla Funeral Service Allegedly Denied An Opportunity To Go Home Died At The Company's Rosebank Offices Allegedly Denied An Opportunity To Go Home Des Cartrack Employee Rosebank Offices Olifantsvlei Cemetery

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