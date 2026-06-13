Gcina Dhladhla: Mourners and family members gather to bid farewell to Cartrack employee who died at work

The community of Emdeni in Soweto, family, friends, and colleagues gathered on Saturday morning to celebrate Gcina's life and the impact she had on those around her. The family are devastated by the circumstances surrounding Gcina's death and are calling for justice.

Mourners and family members gathered to bid farewell to Gcina Dhladhla , a 29-year-old employee from Soweto, who tragically collapsed and died in a washroom at Cartrack 's Rosebank head office in Johannesburg .

The community of Emdeni in Soweto, family, friends, and colleagues gathered on Saturday morning to celebrate Gcina's life and the impact she had on those around her. Her younger brother, Hloni Dhladhla, delivered an emotional tribute, describing his older sibling as more than a sister.

'Gcina was my best sister, and she was more than a sister. Whenever I was not feeling well, she would always cheer me up and make my day better,' he said. Gcina's mother, Simangele Dhladhla, also delivered a heartfelt tribute, saying 'Today we want to celebrate Gcina and the life she lived. This is the last time we will be talking about her in this way, so let us make it a lasting farewell.

' For her uncle, Nhlanhla Zwane, the loss was even more painful because the family had buried Dhladhla's grandmother just recently. 'It has made me realise that life is unpredictable. Growing up, we thought it was only older people who died, but now even young people are dying. It is very painful because we were still expecting so much from her.

' Another uncle, Sifiso Dhladhla, called for justice, saying the family are devastated by the circumstances surrounding Gcina's death. 'We want justice. My niece should not have died in this way. Justice must be served.

We have lost someone who was respectful, someone who cared for her mother and her family. We are deeply saddened and we need answers,' he said. Mourners and family members during the funeral service of Gcina Dhladhla, a 29-year-old employee from Soweto, who tragically collapsed and died in a washroom at Cartrack's Rosebank head office in Johannesburg. Dhladhla's former teacher at Dr BW Vilakazi High School described her death as a painful loss.

'As a teacher, it is heartbreaking when you look forward to seeing your investment mature and suddenly it is cut short. Gcina was my, and her passing is deeply painful. We expected to see her achieve so much more in life,' she said. As tributes continued throughout the service, mourners remembered Dhladhla not only for her warm smile and respectful nature, but also for the love and support she gave to those around her.

While the family laid her to rest, their calls for justice remained clear: they want answers and accountability for a death they believe should never have happened





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Gcina Dhladhla Cartrack Rosebank Head Office Johannesburg Death At Work Justice Accountability

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