The current crisis in the Soweto Marathon, specifically involving elite athletes not receiving their prize money, is addressed by the minister's plan to 'take over' the event. The plan includes finding alternative funding sources, opening criminal cases against the organizers, and meeting with relevant stakeholders to restore governance structures and bring stability to the marathon.

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie's department plans to temporarily take over the Soweto Marathon to ensure the runners receive their prize money and pursue charges against the race organizers who misappropriated funds.

Gayson McKenzie plans to meet with the race organizers and Athletics South Africa to address the governance and payment crisis. Gerda Steyn, an elite athlete who finished on the podium but was not paid, expresses frustration with the situation. The government plans to 'redirect' funding from other projects to pay the athletes and rectify the crisis by opening a criminal case against the non-profit company





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Government Soweto Marathon Athletics Prize Money Crisis Gayton Mckenzie Non-Profit Company Athletics South Africa Attention-Grabbing Geopolitical Cross-Industry Paid Press Release

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