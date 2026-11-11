Gayton McKenzie wishes Tatjana Smith well after Netherlands switch confirmed by World Aquatics

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie says Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands is her personal choice and should not be used as a political weapon, while defending how national federations are funded.

Olympic swimming champion Tatjana Smith will represent the Netherlands after World Aquatics confirmed her switch in sporting nationality. She announced the decision on November 10, saying it opens a new chapter in her career.

Smith holds South African and Dutch citizenship. She is South Africa's most decorated Olympian. Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie said Smith informed him of her decision before making it public. He thanked her for that courtesy, saying it says a great deal about her character.

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Smith's Decision and Government Response

He said it was regrettable that some people used the decision to attack him. Tatjana's choice belongs to her and should not be turned into a political weapon, he said. Smith said the move would let her explore another part of her identity and the heritage she has never experienced through sport. She said the opportunity offers greater high-performance support and the potential to build a more sustainable career.

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The financial and practical challenges of swimming made her previous career difficult to sustain, she said. She retired from competitive swimming in 2024 but announced her return on September 21 2026. Her decision follows concerns she previously raised about athlete welfare, financial support and her relationship with Swimming South Africa. In July 2023 she won gold in the 200m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, becoming the first South African woman to win gold at the event.

On August 16 that year, SSA told her it was withholding her 35,000 US dollar prize money, about R579,754, because she had competed in the wrong kit. The money was eventually paid more than a year later, around the time of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The interest accrued during the delay was only paid after her lawyers demanded it and Daily Maverick reported the matter. Smith has also said she still does not feel safe in her own federation.

McKenzie on Federation Independence and Support

McKenzie said national sporting federations operate independently of government. The public needs to understand how sport is run in South Africa, he said. Federations are governed by their own boards and answer to their international bodies. Where the department funds a federation, it must account for the money, but the department does not run federations and cannot take on all their costs, he said.

That includes the significant cost of competing internationally, he said. Federation leaders must run their affairs sustainably and attract partners and sponsors who can pay those costs. SA Rugby does not ask the department to pay for the Springboks to play overseas, even though it needs billions each year to run their sport, he said. McKenzie said the department is aware of problems at SSA, including concerns athletes have raised.

SSA Reform and Athlete Recognition

These problems are being dealt with through a reform process under way that includes oversight from World Aquatics. The department will keep monitoring that process closely, he said. He said the department recognised Smith's achievements on two occasions at the South African Sport Awards, including through prize money. That recognition reflected the pride the whole country feels in what she has done for South Africa, he said.

Smith won gold in the 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, setting a world record. She went on to secure four Commonwealth Games medals and three World Championship podium finishes. At Paris 2024 she won the 100m breaststroke gold and 200m silver, becoming South Africa's most decorated Olympian. McKenzie said her achievements will remain part of South Africa's sporting history despite her decision to compete for another country.

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Smith's Legacy and Future with the Netherlands

Tatjana Smith retired after becoming South Africa's most decorated Olympian, he said. The country was delighted to see her return to the pool, but South Africa does not own her. She is her own person and deserves only success and happiness, he said. Nothing can erase what Tatjana has achieved for South Africa, he said.

Every medal, every record and every anthem she gave us belongs to our history forever. We now have to share her with the Netherlands, but I have no doubt her love for South Africa is as strong as ever. I believe she still has a great role to play in our country in the future. We wish her only the very best, much love and even more success, he said.

On his X account, McKenzie faced criticism after the news broke. He tweeted that government steps in when federations need help, citing hockey and Chess SA. All federations get a grant from government, he said. You might dislike me, but do not apportion blame based on your feelings.

Read up and understand before you come for me, he wrote. He also responded to a report that SSA had told swimmers they must pay tens of thousands from their own money to travel to the upcoming World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Beijing. Government gives all federations a grant running into millions, he posted. Government does not pay for travel of athletes.

We occasionally step in as we did with Chess and Hockey, he said. He added that this is the result of very bad leaders running some of the federations, and said he is meeting them this week. Smith has previously revealed how SSA threatened and intimidated her by withholding her prize money and slapping her with a hefty fine.