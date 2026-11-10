Gayton McKenzie Calls on PnC Crew to Delete Skit Mocking Blind Football Fans

Minister Gayton McKenzie wants the PnC podcast crew to delete a skit mocking visually impaired football fans after a Soweto derby video went viral.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has called on the crew behind the podcast PnC (People Need Comedy) to delete a comedy skit that imitates visually impaired football fans at a stadium. The skit is a remake of a video shot during the recent Soweto derby, and McKenzie made his demand publicly on X.

The original footage showed a spectator narrating the live match step by step to three blind fans seated beside him. After the clip spread across South African social media, users praised the commentator for ensuring the blind supporters were fully included in the stadium experience.

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PnC Skit Sparks Backlash Over Disability Mockery

The PnC crew released a comedy remake of the moment and captioned it 'Football is not a game you can play by ear.' The skit drew mixed reactions online, with many users accusing the comedians of being insensitive and tone-deaf for mocking people with disabilities.

McKenzie joined the criticism on X and demanded that the video be taken down. He wrote that he was a big fan of the podcast crew, but that this was not cool or funny, and he told them to delete the video, using a profanity in his request.

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Gumede Says He Was Not Offended by the Video

Muzikayise Gumede, one of the visually impaired fans featured in the original video, said he was not offended by the PnC skit despite the public outrage. In a video shared on social media, Gumede said he understood the comedians and their approach.

Gumede argued that comedians take things people view as serious and make fun of them. He said he did not hear anything offensive in the remake and added that he had even laughed himself, a view that stands apart from the critics who condemned the video.

Kamogelo Senyolo Explains the Stadium Initiative for Blind Fans

Commentator Kamogelo Senyolo, speaking to the SABC, said his initiative to bring blind supporters to matches began last year. He said he personally purchased a microphone and headphones for his commentary, the equipment that supports the live narration shown in the original video.

Senyolo said the initiative can accommodate up to 50 people. However, he explained that logistical challenges currently make it difficult to bring larger groups to the stadium on a regular basis, which limits how many blind supporters can take part.

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What the Dispute Means for Disability Inclusion

The dispute highlights a divide between viewers who see the PnC skit as harmless comedy and those who see it as mocking people with disabilities. The original clip showed how a commentator can make a stadium match accessible to blind fans, and critics argue that the remake turns that inclusion into a punchline.

The source material does not state whether the PnC crew has removed the video or responded directly to McKenzie's request. It also does not confirm any further meetings or scheduled steps, so the outcome of the minister's demand is still unknown.