Gayton McKenzie Announces 16 South African Fans Heading to FIFA World Cup 2026

Minister Gayton McKenzie revealed the winners of the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition, offering them an all-expenses-paid trip to Mexico to support Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The initiative celebrates the unifying power of football and provides a platform for passionate South African fans.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has proudly announced the sixteen fortunate winners of the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition .

This initiative, according to McKenzie, is a vibrant celebration of football’s remarkable ability to unite and uplift the diverse population of South Africa. The announcement was made during a media briefing held in Pretoria on Tuesday, where McKenzie highlighted the overwhelming response the competition received, drawing thousands of enthusiastic entries from every corner of the country.

He emphasized that this moment represents a source of national pride and excitement, showcasing the power of football to inspire and provide a platform for ordinary South Africans to shine on the global stage. The competition, launched just days prior, was designed as a simple yet impactful way to offer passionate supporters the chance to represent their nation at the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2026, the largest sporting event in the world.

McKenzie expressed his delight at the sheer volume of participation, noting the outpouring of stories, energy, pride, and unwavering love for the national team, Bafana Bafana. The entries demonstrated remarkable creativity and passion, embodying the true spirit of Mzansi. He underscored that the competition’s significance extended beyond merely awarding a trip; it was about amplifying the voices of the people – the dedicated fans who consistently support their teams through both triumphs and challenges.

The selection process was meticulously overseen by an independent adjudication panel, tasked with evaluating entries based on key criteria such as enthusiasm, genuine passion for football, the authenticity of their support for Bafana Bafana, and the compelling nature of each participant’s personal story. Through this rigorous assessment, one outstanding fan was chosen to represent each of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs.

McKenzie further announced that opportunities for wildcard selections would be publicized starting the following day, ensuring that no deserving story or display of passion would be overlooked. Each winner will be rewarded with a fully sponsored trip to Mexico, encompassing all essential expenses including flights, comfortable accommodation, nutritious meals, and coveted match tickets. These winners will have the incredible opportunity to travel to Mexico and provide firsthand support for Bafana Bafana in their crucial opening match of the World Cup.

Beyond the tangible benefits of the trip, McKenzie emphasized that the winners carry something far more valuable – the hopes, the pride, and the unwavering spirit of the entire nation of South Africa. He directly addressed the winners, stating that they are not simply fans, but rather ambassadors representing the country on an international platform.

He urged them to embody the flag, the voice, and the heartbeat of millions of South Africans back home when they stand in the stadium in Mexico. McKenzie extended his sincere gratitude to the adjudication panel, led by the esteemed veteran broadcaster Robert Marawa, for their dedication to ensuring a fair and transparent selection process. He reiterated the transformative power of sport, stating that this competition exemplifies its ability to positively impact lives.

He concluded with a powerful message of encouragement and national unity, declaring that South Africa’s time has come. He expressed unwavering support for Bafana Bafana, assuring them that the entire nation stands behind them.

Finally, he wished the lucky fans well, encouraging them to showcase the pride and spirit of being South African to the world. The highly anticipated clash between Bafana Bafana and Mexico is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 11th, at 21:00 South African time. Additional match details were provided, including the fixture between South Korea and the Czech Republic on Friday, June 12th, at 04:00.

The announcement was accompanied by a call to action, inviting the public to share their predictions for Bafana Bafana’s performance in the tournament and to follow The South African on Facebook for the latest news updates. Other news snippets included information about the Daily Lotto jackpot, school closures due to severe weather in the Western Cape, a footballing opinion from Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi, and a weather forecast for South Africa’s nine provinces





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Gayton Mckenzie FIFA World Cup 2026 Mzansi To The World Cup Bafana Bafana South Africa Football Mexico Lucky Fans Competition Robert Marawa PSL

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