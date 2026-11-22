Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt expresses frustration after Carling Knockout semifinal loss to Orlando Pirates, citing poor defensive handling of long balls.

Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt delivered a candid assessment following his team's defeat in the Carling Knockout semifinal match against Orlando Pirates. The contest took place on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium, where the defending champions secured a crucial victory that eliminated the home side from further cup contention.

Hunt Criticizes Defensive Execution Against Long Balls

Hunt openly admitted his dissatisfaction with the result, yet he maintained that Stellenbosch FC was the superior team during the ninety minutes of play. He emphasized that the squad controlled the tempo and positioning, but a specific defensive lapse proved to be the decisive factor in the outcome. The coach noted that Pirates relied heavily on long-range deliveries throughout the match, which Stellenbosch generally handled with discipline. However, he pointed out that the squad failed to manage just one specific aerial clearance, which directly resulted in the opening goal for the visitors. This single error allowed Evidence Makgopa to capitalize and set the tone for the second half, shifting the momentum firmly away from the host club.

Also read Kaizer Chiefs face Mamelodi Sundowns in Carling Knockout semi-final at Loftus

Makgopa Brace Seals Semifinal Victory For Pirates

The turning point of the match arrived in the second half when Evidence Makgopa entered the pitch from the substitutes bench. The impact was immediate and devastating for Stellenbosch, as Makgopa scored two goals to seal the deal for Orlando Pirates. Hunt acknowledged the effectiveness of the tactical shift, noting that he had instructed his players at halftime that scoring the first goal would likely win the match. Although his team did not take the lead first, the strategic emphasis on early aggression proved correct given Makgopa's performance. The double strike from the substitute underscored the clinical efficiency of the defending champions, contrasting sharply with Stellenbosch's inability to convert their controlled possession into meaningful chances.

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Stellenbosch Focuses On Upcoming League Fixtures

Despite the disappointment of exiting the cup competition, the coaching staff and players are now shifting their full attention to the domestic league campaign. Stellenbosch FC is scheduled to face TS Galaxy in their next league encounter. This critical match is set to take place at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm. Hunt emphasized the necessity of moving forward and resetting the team's mindset to prioritize the points accumulated in the league standings. The team aims to bounce back from this setback by performing strongly in the upcoming weekend fixture, demonstrating resilience in the face of cup elimination.

Broader League Schedule And Upcoming Matches

The broader South African football calendar continues to intensify with a series of high-stakes matches across the weekend. On Tuesday, Durban is set to play against Polokwane in Chatsworth at 7:30 pm, while Orlando Pirates will host Arrows at Orlando Stadium at the same time. The action resumes on Friday with the Stellenbosch versus TS Galaxy clash at Danie Craven Stadium. Saturday brings additional fixtures, including AmaZulu facing Milford at Moses Mabhida Stadium at 3:30 pm, and Chippa United taking on Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 3:30 pm. Kruger will host Sundowns at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium at 6:00 pm. The weekend concludes on Sunday with Marumo playing Bay at Royal Bafokeng Stadium at 3:30 pm, and Sekhukhune hosting Siwelele at Peter Mokaba Stadium at 6:00 pm.