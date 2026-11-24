Gavi plans to purchase up to 1.5 million doses of an experimental Oxford and Serum Institute of India vaccine against the Bundibugyo Ebola strain if trials show it is safe and effective, as the DRC outbreak has killed more than 5,700 people.

The global vaccine alliance Gavi said on Tuesday it plans to buy up to 1.5 million doses of an experimental new vaccine against the rare Bundibugyo variant of the Ebola virus, which is responsible for a huge outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The vaccine, developed by Britain's University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, is in trials in the DRC. It would be used only if it proves to be safe and effective. So far, there are no licensed treatments or vaccines for the Bundibugyo variant of Ebola, which has caused the outbreak that has killed more than 5,700 people in the DRC. Gavi helps the world's poorest countries buy emergency shots as well as childhood immunisations.

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Funding Gap and Regulatory Barriers

It did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. Gavi has already given 40 million dollars, about 700 million rand, to help speed up the development of vaccines for Bundibugyo. The Gavi chief executive, Sania Nishtar, said the deal represented only the first step. She urged other health agencies to step up with more funding and to quickly draw up protocols for rolling out the vaccine if it is shown to be effective.

Because the vaccine does not yet have official approval from regulators, it would be rolled out under expanded access protocols for emergencies. Those protocols require clear guidelines and follow-up procedures from the World Health Organisation. Nishtar said, We have now secured the doses, but in order for those doses to get into arms, the regulatory pathway has to be all set and clear, and so we are hoping the WHO will do it as soon as possible.

She spoke at an Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention event in Addis Ababa. Nishtar also said more funding would be critical for the next steps. She said delivering vaccines under expanded access had cost around 120 dollars per dose when used for Merck's Ervebo shot before it got WHO approval in 2019. Ervebo targets the Zaire variety of Ebola.

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It is also being tested to see if it can provide cross-protection against Bundibugyo. Another new vaccine targeting Bundibugyo specifically, made by Moderna, is also in trials. The Bundibugyo outbreak has underscored the lack of licensed tools for this rare Ebola species. The experimental Oxford and Serum Institute vaccine is one of the few candidates in clinical testing in the DRC.

Costs and Multi-Front Vaccine Efforts

Gavi's commitment covers up to 1.5 million doses, but the shots cannot be used until regulatory and rollout conditions are met. The WHO's expanded access framework is central to that process because it sets out how unlicensed products can be used in an emergency. Nishtar's call for more funding reflects the wider financing gap. She said the first step was securing the doses, while the next steps depend on clear regulatory pathways and enough money to deliver them.

The 120 dollar per dose figure from the Ervebo experience before its 2019 WHO approval shows the potential cost of expanded access delivery. That precedent is being watched closely as Gavi and partners prepare for a possible Bundibugyo vaccination campaign. Merck's Ervebo is designed for the Zaire version of Ebola, and tests are examining whether it can also protect against Bundibugyo. Moderna's Bundibugyo-specific vaccine is in trials as well.

Together, the efforts represent a multi-front push to develop and deliver tools against the rare strain. The outbreak in the DRC has killed more than 5,700 people, making the search for effective vaccines urgent. Gavi said it plans to buy the doses if the vaccine proves safe and effective, but no financial terms were disclosed. The alliance has already invested 40 million dollars to accelerate Bundibugyo vaccine development.

The timeline for delivery remains uncertain. Nishtar said the regulatory pathway must be fully set and clear, and she hopes the WHO will act as soon as possible. She also said other health agencies need to step up with more funding and quickly draw up protocols for rolling out the vaccine. Those protocols would guide how the shots are given and followed up if the vaccine is shown to work.

The vaccine is being tested in the DRC, where the outbreak is ongoing. Health officials are balancing the need for speed with the requirements of emergency use. Gavi's role includes helping poor countries buy emergency shots. Its commitment to up to 1.5 million doses would be one of the largest supply arrangements for a Bundibugyo vaccine candidate.

The World Health Organisation's expanded access rules require clear guidelines and follow-up procedures. Without them, the doses Gavi has secured cannot be put into arms. Nishtar's comments in Addis Ababa came at an Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention event. She used the platform to press for faster action and more money.

Delivery Costs and Trial Progress

The 40 million dollars Gavi has already given is aimed at speeding up development. The new purchase commitment is separate and conditional on the vaccine proving safe and effective. Ervebo's path to approval offers a cost benchmark. Before WHO approval in 2019, delivering it under expanded access cost about 120 dollars per dose, Nishtar said.

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That figure is important for planning because it suggests the delivery of unlicensed vaccines in emergencies can be expensive. More funding would be needed for the next steps, Nishtar said. Moderna's Bundibugyo-specific vaccine is also in trials. Merck's Ervebo is being tested for cross-protection against Bundibugyo, even though it targets the Zaire version.

The outbreak has killed more than 5,700 people in the DRC. There are no licensed treatments or vaccines for the Bundibugyo species, which makes the experimental candidates critical. Gavi's plan to buy up to 1.5 million doses depends on safety and efficacy data from the trials in the DRC. If the data support use, the WHO's emergency framework would guide the rollout.

Nishtar said the deal is only the first step. She called on other health agencies to provide more funding and to prepare protocols quickly so that vaccination can begin if the vaccine is shown to be effective. She said, We have now secured the doses, but in order for those doses to get into arms, the regulatory pathway has to be all set and clear, and so we are hoping the WHO will do it as soon as possible.

The comments were made on the sidelines of the Africa CDC event in Addis Ababa. Gavi did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. Reuters reported the developments. The experimental vaccine is from Oxford and the Serum Institute of India.

It is in trials in the DRC. With more than 5,700 deaths, the outbreak is a major test for global outbreak response. Gavi's commitment, the 40 million dollars already provided, and the trials by Oxford, Serum Institute and Moderna are all part of the effort. The next key steps are safety and efficacy results, a clear WHO regulatory pathway, and enough funding to deliver the shots.

Securing Doses Requires More Funding

Until then, the 1.5 million doses Gavi plans to buy cannot be used. Nishtar's message was that securing doses is not enough. She said funding and protocols must follow so that the vaccine can reach people if it is shown to be effective. The Ervebo example shows both the promise and the cost of expanded access.

It took until 2019 to get WHO approval, and delivery before that cost about 120 dollars per dose. For Bundibugyo, there is no licensed vaccine or treatment. That gap has left the DRC outbreak without a specific licensed tool, raising the stakes for the experimental candidates. Gavi helps the world's poorest countries buy emergency shots as well as childhood immunisations.

Its purchase plan for up to 1.5 million doses is conditional and would be a major step if the vaccine is proven safe and effective.