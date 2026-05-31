Gauteng Water Crisis: Maintenance Exposes Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

Planned maintenance by Rand Water has triggered widespread water outages across Gauteng, highlighting the strain on aging infrastructure and the challenges of meeting growing demand. While phase one of the maintenance has concluded, many areas continue to experience low water pressure and intermittent supply as the system recovers. The situation has prompted warnings from experts about the need for infrastructure upgrades and better reservoir management to prevent future disruptions.

Mark Muller has expressed approval for Rand Water 's current maintenance programme, though the work has exposed significant vulnerabilities in the province's water infrastructure. Phase one of the maintenance programme began on Friday and concluded on Tuesday, with phase two scheduled for July 17th.

During this period, several areas in Gauteng have experienced little to no water supply. Muller warns that ageing and leaking infrastructure continues to place immense pressure on the province's water system. He notes that such maintenance, whether lasting 12 or 24 hours, should not disrupt water supply if cities and towns supplied by Rand Water have sufficient reservoir capacity to continue providing services while the system is temporarily shut down.

However, he observes that population growth has been very rapid, outpacing infrastructure development. Rand Water's maintenance work has caused widespread water outages across Gauteng, affecting key metropolitan areas including Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni. According to Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo, the utility is providing updates as the work progresses.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane reports that some areas are still experiencing low water pressure and intermittent supply despite the completion of phase one. The metro indicates that while pumping has resumed at close to 90 percent, reservoirs, towers, and bulk pipelines are still recovering and stabilising across the network. City spokesperson Selby Bokaba specifies that Region 1 remains the hardest hit, with residents in Mabopane, Winterveldt, and parts of Soshanguve continuing to face water supply challenges.

He cautions that the restoration of pumping does not immediately translate into the restoration of water supply to all areas, as reservoirs, towers, and pipelines require time to recover before normal distribution pressures can be fully restored. The ongoing water supply issues have raised concerns among residents and experts alike. The situation underscores the need for proactive infrastructure investment and better planning to accommodate population growth and prevent future disruptions.

As the province grapples with these challenges, authorities are urging residents to use water sparingly while the system stabilises. The episode serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of essential services when underpinned by aging infrastructure and rapidly expanding urban populations





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