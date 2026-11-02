SAWS warns of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng and six other provinces

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms across Gauteng and six other provinces, with election day voters in Gauteng facing possible afternoon storms.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng and six other provinces this week, with residents urged to prepare for potentially disruptive weather conditions.

The affected provinces include Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. SAWS forecaster Tokello Chiloane said thunderstorms were expected across several parts of the country from Monday afternoon into the evening. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in places over the central and eastern parts of South Africa, Chiloane said.

Also read South Africa Weather Warning: Severe Storms Hit Six Provinces

Gauteng Election Day Weather Forecast

In Gauteng, Pretoria is expected to experience afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Monday, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 29°C. Johannesburg is forecast to receive a 60% chance of rain on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 25°C. Heavy afternoon thunderstorms could put a damper on election day in Gauteng come Wednesday. Lightning could potentially disrupt voting and wet conditions could discourage people from queuing at polling stations.

Advertisement

Weather forecaster Juandre Vorster said Gauteng could experience thunderstorms later in the day, making the morning a better option for voters. If the afternoon storms become particularly intense, lightning and heavy rainfall could disrupt voting, Vorster said. Cape Town looks set to enjoy more favourable conditions, with morning cloud giving way to afternoon sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 20s. Durban faces warm, humid weather with possible coastal showers, while Bloemfontein could experience afternoon cloud development and some rain.

DA councillor Simon Lapping said weather could influence voter turnout, particularly in communities where polling stations operate from temporary structures. However, Lapping said most people take voting seriously enough to brave uncomfortable conditions. He advised voters to prepare for both extremes of South Africa's spring weather, particularly when lengthy queues could leave them exposed.

Voter Tips For Changing Weather

Meanwhile, the midweek public holiday also presents an opportunity for South Africans to turn election day into a longer break, said Michael Catterson, host of The Travel Show on 91.9. Before you pack for the queue, check the forecast, Catterson said. He advised wearing comfortable clothing and taking sunscreen and water for the heat, but also making room for a raincoat and umbrella. Voters are urged to prepare for changing weather conditions throughout the day.