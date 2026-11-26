Gauteng traffic police enforced strict road safety measures, issuing 7475 fines and making 32 DUI arrests between November 16 and 24 to prepare for increased festive season traffic.

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety has reported a significant surge in traffic enforcement actions across the province, highlighting speeding, drunk driving, and vehicle overloading as primary concerns. During a two-week operational period from November 16 to 24, provincial traffic police issued a total of 7,475 traffic fines to motorists violating various road laws.

DUI Arrests and Immediate Traffic Enforcement

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety confirmed that traffic officers arrested 32 motorists specifically for driving under the influence of alcohol during these road safety operations. This strict enforcement is part of a broader strategy to deter reckless behavior and ensure compliance with the Road Traffic Act as the province braces for heavier volumes of travelers.

Also read Gauteng water police recover six bodies after severe storms caused flooding [PICS]

Vehicle Impoundments and Off-Reason Removals

Enforcement efforts also resulted in 109 vehicles being taken off the road and 55 vehicles being officially impounded due to operational violations. Officers targeted unroadworthy vehicles, unauthorized transport of dangerous goods, and drivers who failed to produce valid professional driving permits or standard driver licenses during the intensive checks.

Pedestrian Safety Violations on Highways

Authorities arrested 37 pedestrians who were allegedly endangering themselves by walking on freeways and contravening established pedestrian safety regulations. These arrests underscore the department's commitment to protecting vulnerable road users from the dangers of high-speed traffic corridors and illegal highway crossings in busy urban areas.

Advertisement

Top Traffic Offences Identified by Authorities

Speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol remain the top offences among motorists in Gauteng, alongside overloading, overtaking across barrier lines, stopping on freeways, and operating unroadworthy vehicles. The Gauteng Department of Community Safety condemned these reckless driving behaviors, particularly emphasizing the severe risks associated with alcohol-impaired and excessive speed.

Festive Season Road Safety Warnings

With the festive season approaching, the Gauteng Department of Community Safety urged motorists and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution and take personal responsibility for their safety and that of other road users. The department reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying road safety interventions and law enforcement efforts to protect lives and ensure safer roads throughout the increased travel period ahead.