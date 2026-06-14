Gauteng Traffic Police Chief Suspended After Admitting Misconduct at Madlanga Commission

The Chief Inspector of the Gauteng Traffic Police, Samuel Mashaba, has been suspended following admissions of serious misconduct during testimony at the Madlanga Commission. The Gauteng Provincial Government emphasizes its commitment to integrity and accountability, initiating a formal disciplinary process.

The Gauteng Provincial Government has taken decisive action against the Chief Inspector of the Gauteng Traffic Police , Samuel Mashaba , by placing him on precautionary suspension.

This measure follows admissions made by Mashaba during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission, where he acknowledged conduct that may constitute serious breaches of the Public Service Code of Conduct and departmental policies. The provincial government has emphasized that it treats these allegations with utmost seriousness, reaffirming its dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and professionalism across all its institutions.

According to spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, the suspension is a direct result of the concerning nature of the admissions and the emerging allegations. Mashaba will now undergo a formal disciplinary process, and the outcome will be made public once all procedures are completed. The decision to suspend Mashaba underscores the government's commitment to rooting out misconduct and ensuring that public officials are held accountable for their actions.

The Madlanga Commission, which is investigating allegations within the Gauteng Traffic Police, has been instrumental in bringing these issues to light. Mashaba's testimony, which included admissions of conduct that could violate ethical and professional standards, has triggered a rigorous internal review. The provincial government's swift response aims to restore public trust and demonstrate that no individual is above the law, regardless of their position.

This development highlights the broader challenges facing law enforcement agencies in maintaining discipline and ethical conduct among their ranks. The Gauteng Traffic Police, like many other institutions, relies on the public's confidence to function effectively. Any breach of trust, especially by senior officers, can have far-reaching implications for the force's reputation and operational efficacy.

The government's handling of this case will likely set a precedent for how similar allegations are addressed in the future, sending a clear message about the consequences of violating the Public Service Code of Conduct. As the disciplinary process unfolds, stakeholders will be watching closely to ensure that justice is served and that the integrity of the police service is preserved





SABCNews / 🏆 37. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gauteng Traffic Police Samuel Mashaba Madlanga Commission Suspension Disciplinary Process Public Service Code Of Conduct Gauteng Provincial Government Elijah Mhlanga Integrity Accountability Police Misconduct

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mashaba questioned over 2021 Telegram texts to alleged drug informer - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Gauteng Traffic Police Chief Samuel Mashaba testifies before the Madlanga commission

Read more »

Gauteng government says Premier Lesufi travelled to Mexico in his personal capacityLesufi is currently on official leave after accepting an invitation from Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie to attend South Africa’s opening match against Mexico at the FIFA world cup on Thursday.

Read more »

Gauteng traffic chief moves to clear Mazibuko's name: 'She doesn't mix with wrong things'Samuel Mashaba appeared before the commission this week regarding the botched 2021 drug bust in the south of Johannesburg, in which more than 700 kilograms of cocaine were seized.

Read more »

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Gauteng Police Spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko says the suspect will appear in court on Monday.

Read more »