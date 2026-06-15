Gauteng Traffic Police Chief Samuel Mashaba Suspended Over Cocaine Theft Allegations

Gauteng Traffic Police chief Samuel Mashaba has been suspended following testimony before the Madlanga Commission revealing alleged misconduct, including theft of over 715 kg of cocaine. The suspension is precautionary pending disciplinary proceedings.

Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) chief Samuel Mashaba has been placed on precautionary suspension following his testimony before the Madlanga Commission , where he admitted to actions that may constitute serious breaches of the Public Service Code of Conduct.

The suspension, announced by the Gauteng Provincial Government on Sunday, comes amid allegations that Mashaba misused his official powers as a law enforcement officer, misappropriated departmental tools and state resources, and accepted compensation from a member of the public in circumstances that raise conflicts of interest and ethical concerns. The decision to suspend Mashaba pending the outcome of a formal disciplinary process underscores the government's commitment to upholding integrity and accountability within its institutions.

Mashaba is required to surrender all tools of trade, including phones, firearms, and laptops, and is barred from entering government buildings or interacting with staff members to prevent potential interference with ongoing investigations. Mashaba's legal troubles stem from a high-profile drug bust on 9 July 2021, when he, along with informant Tumelo Nku, Warrant Officer Marumo Magane, and National Intervention Unit Officer Warrant Officer Steve Phakula, intercepted a truck at a Scania warehouse in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg.

During the operation, over 715 kilograms of cocaine were seized. However, at least 136.46 kilograms of the drugs later went missing from the SAPS forensic laboratory, believed to be an inside job. Mashaba, Nku, Magane, and Phakula were arrested by the Hawks on the day of the seizure and charged with defeating the ends of justice and drug dealing. The missing cocaine has raised serious questions about the integrity of the investigation and the involvement of law enforcement officials.

The Madlanga Commission, which is investigating allegations of police corruption and misconduct, has been probing Mashaba's undisclosed personal ties to the informant Nku, who had a criminal record and was allegedly involved in the theft. The Gauteng Provincial Government, through spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, reiterated its dedication to building an ethical, capable, and professional public service that serves residents with honesty and integrity.

Mhlanga stated that the government takes these allegations seriously and will address any conduct that undermines public trust decisively and in accordance with the law. The suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure the integrity of the disciplinary process and to prevent any potential interference with ongoing investigations. This case highlights the ongoing challenges in combating police corruption and the importance of transparent and accountable law enforcement.

The outcome of the disciplinary process will be closely watched as it may set a precedent for how such cases are handled in the future. Meanwhile, the missing cocaine remains a significant issue, with the Hawks continuing their investigation into the theft and the possible involvement of other officers. The public and civil society groups have called for a thorough and impartial inquiry into the entire affair to restore confidence in the criminal justice system





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Cocaine Theft Police Misconduct Madlanga Commission Gauteng Traffic Police Suspension

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