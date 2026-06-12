Gauteng Traffic Police Chief Refuses to Explain Incriminating WhatsApp Messages Linking Him to Former MEC

Chief Inspector Samuel Mashaba declined to clarify WhatsApp messages that appear to tie him to former Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, including requests to "look after" her and payments for unauthorized operations. His evasive testimony before the Madlanga Commission has raised concerns about corruption within Gauteng traffic police.

Gauteng traffic police chief inspector Samuel Mashaba has declined to provide an explanation regarding WhatsApp messages that appear to connect him to former Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko .

These messages, exchanged between Mashaba and an individual referred to as businessman Tumelo Nku, were presented as evidence during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday. The commission is investigating allegations of corruption and misconduct within the Gauteng traffic police and related entities. In one of the WhatsApp conversations, Mashaba is seen urging Nku, whom he has described as his informant, to "work together to look after Faith".

The exchanges further suggest that Nku made payments to Mashaba in exchange for organizing a rogue and unauthorized operation aimed at recovering stolen gold belonging to Nku's associates. Mashaba admitted to the commission that he shares a close relationship with Mazibuko. Notably, shortly after Mazibuko's appointment as Community Safety MEC in 2019, Mashaba sent the aforementioned WhatsApp message to Nku.

When evidence leader Lee Seegers-Ncube pressed him to clarify the message and its context, Mashaba stated that he could not recall the circumstances surrounding the conversation. He remarked, "Not that I don't want to answer, but I honestly don't know what my answer could be," a response that seemed to frustrate the commissioners.

Mashaba also claimed that he could not remember the context of many of his WhatsApp interactions with the so-called Mr Nku, raising questions about his credibility and the nature of his communications. The commission continues to probe the alleged collusion between traffic officials and private individuals in illicit activities, and Mashaba's testimony is a critical part of these proceedings





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Madlanga Commission Gauteng Traffic Police Samuel Mashaba Faith Mazibuko Whatsapp Messages

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