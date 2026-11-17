Gauteng Community Safety is rolling out bodycams to traffic officers after a video allegedly showing a bribe surfaced, triggering an investigation.

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety has begun rolling out bodycams to traffic police officers across the province. The measure follows a video that circulated on social media, which allegedly shows a Gauteng traffic police officer accepting a bribe from a motorist. The department says the cameras are part of its wider effort to strengthen accountability and reduce opportunities for bribery and corruption among road law enforcers.

The footage has sparked public outrage over the conduct of traffic officers and the persistence of bribery on the province's roads. The department has welcomed the video's exposure of the alleged conduct and has made clear that it does not tolerate misconduct within its ranks.

Also read Gauteng Traffic introduces body cameras to curb officer corruption

How the Bodycam Rollout Works

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety is introducing bodycams as a practical oversight tool for traffic police in the province. According to the department, the devices are intended to record interactions between officers and members of the public. The aim is to promote transparency and add an extra layer of oversight during routine traffic stops and other duty encounters.

The department's spokesperson, Ofentse Morwane, said that preliminary investigations found the incident captured in the video was not recent. Morwane also said the officer stationed within the Freeway Patrol Unit is currently on maternity leave. The department has not linked the rollout to any new finding beyond the video itself and the preliminary work that followed it.

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According to the department's account, the video shows a traffic officer allegedly receiving cash from a man who appears to be a taxi driver. The incident is widely referred to as a 'golden handshake' in the reporting around the footage. The department has described the case as one that undermines public trust and compromises the integrity of law enforcement agencies.

Department Response and Disciplinary Steps

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety has launched a full investigation into the matter and says it will provide an outcome once that process is complete. The department has stated that appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the Public Service Disciplinary Code. Those named in the investigation are presumed to be innocent of the allegations unless the process establishes otherwise.

The department has also reiterated its zero-tolerance stance towards corruption and misconduct. It said all law enforcement officials are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, accountability and ethical standards when carrying out their duties. The department argues that such conduct also erodes its efforts to promote road safety and ensure compliance with traffic legislation.

Public Reporting and Warnings to Motorists

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety has urged members of the public to report any suspected corruption or misconduct involving law enforcement officials. The department has published reporting channels for this purpose, which allow residents to flag incidents directly. Reporting is presented as a central part of the department's compliance and monitoring approach.

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The department has also warned motorists against offering bribes to traffic officers, whether in exchange for favours or to avoid legal consequences. It has stated that measures are being put in place to monitor adherence to the approved Standard Operating Procedures. Officials who fail to comply will face appropriate action, and the department says it will strengthen compliance and monitoring mechanisms so that officers consistently wear and use the cameras while on duty.