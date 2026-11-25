The Gauteng education department is investigating two teachers at Africa House College who allegedly assaulted a grade 9 pupil with a rubber cable and falsely accused him of drug use. The pupil tested negative for all drugs and the case has been reported to Sace and Gauteng police.

The Gauteng department of education is investigating two teachers from Africa House College who allegedly assaulted a grade 9 pupil and accused him of taking drugs.

The department confirmed the matter was also reported to the South African Council for Educators (Sace) in collaboration with the parent, while the investigation continues. Onwabile Lubhelwana, spokesperson for the Gauteng education department's MEC Lebogang Maile, said the department was monitoring the situation closely. Section 10 of the South African Schools Act states that corporal punishment is prohibited in both public and independent schools.

Also read Gauteng political race: A fracture South Africa cannot afford

Assault Allegedly Follows Vape Incident

Lubhelwana said all schools must adhere to learners' codes of conduct aligned with the act, as amended, to avoid prejudice. Processes and procedures are clearly stipulated, he said. The incident is said to have taken place on June 5 when a female and a male teacher allegedly assaulted the grade 9 pupil with a rubber cable. It is understood the assault followed a teacher finding three of the pupil's classmates in the school bathrooms with two vapes.

Advertisement

The pupils allegedly claimed the vapes belonged to the teenager. The pupil's parents allege that earlier that morning a group of March and March protesters had marched past the school, singing songs, and their son joined other pupils in the singing. The parents believe this was the real reason he was assaulted because the song said foreign nationals must leave the school. The school caters for many foreign nationals in the inner city of Johannesburg.

Pupil Tests Negative For All Substances

According to the parents, the real culprits who smoke remain at the school and nothing has happened to them. Their son was taken to the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence on June 15. A drug screening test seen by Sowetan shows he was checked for alcohol, marijuana, Tik, heroin, kat, crack, mandrax and benzodiazepines and tested negative for all of them.

A report of a meeting convened at the school on June 17 resolved that the pupil be readmitted on condition that he attend a behaviour modification programme for two months and provide evidence of attendance. The parents said even after that meeting, the teachers responsible for falsely accusing their son of substance abuse were not remorseful and remained unreceptive to him returning to the school.

The parents approached the department of education for a transfer, demanded R50,000 compensation from the school, and opened a criminal case against the teachers. They said their son was left traumatised and now sees social workers constantly for his mental health. They said the people who did this to him are not remorseful and do not want him at the school even after tests confirmed he is not on drugs.

Advertisement

Police Confirm Investigation Into Assault

Lubhelwana said the department acted in line with section 28, subsection (2) of the constitution, which states that the child's best interests are of paramount importance. The pupil therefore had to be placed in an alternative school upon the parent's request. A case was also opened with Gauteng police. Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Isaac Mudau confirmed an investigation had been finalised.

The investigating team is in consultation with the complainant to arrange the necessary steps towards finalising the matter.