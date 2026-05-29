Gauteng Social Development MEC Vows to End Hunger, Faces Questions Over Funding and Plans

Gauteng's Social Development MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, pledged not to return any budgeted funds and to launch community gardens to fight hunger, but NGOs demand overdue subsidy payments and clarity on the lapsed national food security plan, highlighting challenges in coordination and grant adequacy.

The MEC for Social Development in Gauteng , Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko , has made bold commitments to tackle hunger in the province, declaring she will not return any allocated funds to the Treasury and vowing to go beyond temporary food parcels to establish community gardens.

Speaking on World Hunger Day alongside NGOs and the Union Against Hunger, she acknowledged that hunger stems from the triple burden of poverty, inequality, and unemployment, and called for a collaborative "war on hunger" with civil society. However, her department faces criticism over the lapse of the National Food and Nutrition Security Plan and delayed funding to NGOs, prompting calls for transparency and the immediate payment of outstanding subsidies.

While she emphasized the importance of partnerships with community-based organizations and proposed integrated one-stop service centres, questions remain about inter-departmental coordination and the effectiveness of social grants like the SRD, which activists argue must be transformed into a Basic Income Grant to truly combat economic exclusion





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Gauteng Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko Hunger Social Development Ngos Funding Food Security SRD Grant Union Against Hunger

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