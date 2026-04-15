Gauteng Schools Struggle with Overcrowding, Delays, and Infrastructure Deficiencies

Overcrowding and delays in infrastructure delivery plague Gauteng schools, with mobile classrooms and stalled construction projects exacerbating the crisis. The DA raises concerns about declining school capacity and calls for accelerated infrastructure development.

Gautgeng's school infrastructure faces a severe crisis, marked by overcrowding, delayed construction projects, and a concerning reliance on mobile classrooms , according to recent reports and statements. The situation is exacerbated by a decade-long trend of school closures, even as student populations increase. A presentation on the Energy Performance Certificate for the Johannesburg region revealed a strained capacity across the board, with mobile classrooms serving as a temporary fix for a persistent problem. Numerous schools in densely populated areas such as Ivory Park and Alexandra struggle to accommodate growing numbers of students, leading to serious challenges in the learning environment. Authorities are attempting to address the issue by creating a priority list for additional classrooms and new schools to cater to the escalating demand.

The delivery of school infrastructure in Gauteng has faced significant delays, hindering the overall progress of education and safety. Many major construction projects, which are vital for easing pressure on schools, have been stalled or disrupted due to various issues. At Inkululeko Yesizwe Primary School, the construction was terminated due to the contractor's underperformance, including failures in project resourcing. The project stalled at a mere 35% completion, with no definite timeline for its conclusion. Furthermore, the report listed several causes for delays, including prolonged procurement processes, community disruptions, and contractor cash flow issues. Even where construction is underway, completion timelines stretch years into the future. For instance, Lufhereng Secondary School is not expected to be finished until February 2027. Former Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane previously acknowledged the lag in infrastructure delivery, stating that only 12 brick-and-mortar schools were built in the last five years, with 26 satellite schools established using mobile classrooms. This underscores the department’s dependence on temporary solutions to deal with the overwhelming need for more learner spaces across the province. The department estimates the need for approximately 200 additional schools.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has strongly criticized the Gauteng provincial government for its slow pace in delivering infrastructure projects, asserting that the delays worsen overcrowding and compromise the safety of learners. Sergio Isa Dos Santos, the DA Shadow MEC for Education, commented that the slow pace of new school construction shows systemic failures. He characterized mobile classrooms as a permanent substitute for real infrastructure, revealing the depth of the education crisis. The DA raised additional concerns about declining school capacity, noting that 41 schools have been closed over the past decade, despite the increase in student numbers. The newly appointed MEC for Education, Lebogang Maile, confirmed these revelations over the past weekend, stating that some classrooms in Gauteng accommodate up to 70 learners per teacher, which contributes to the crisis. The reliance on mobile classrooms, coupled with the closure of existing schools, has put significant strain on the education system, potentially impacting the quality of education and the overall well-being of students. The ongoing challenges highlight the urgent need for accelerated infrastructure development and effective solutions to accommodate growing student populations within safe and conducive learning environments.





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Gauteng Schools Overcrowding Infrastructure Delays Education Mobile Classrooms DA Construction

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