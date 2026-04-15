Gauteng Schools Face Crisis: Overcrowding, Stalled Projects Threaten Education Quality

Gauteng's school infrastructure is in disarray, with severe overcrowding, delayed construction, and the overuse of mobile classrooms negatively impacting learning conditions and student safety. The DA criticizes systemic failures, highlighting that 41 schools have closed while student numbers rise.

Gauteng's education system is grappling with a severe crisis characterized by escalating school overcrowding , severely impacting the quality of teaching and learning, and exposing students to hazardous environments.

Recent insights from an Energy Performance Certificate presentation for the Johannesburg region reveal a deeply strained capacity, with the widespread use of temporary mobile classrooms, persistently stalled construction projects, and a significant backlog in essential infrastructure development becoming the norm for learners across the province. This prolonged neglect of infrastructure has created a challenging educational landscape. Overcrowding is consistently identified as a critical issue, with educational districts reporting a significant struggle to accommodate the ever-increasing number of students, especially in densely populated urban centers like Ivory Park and Alexandra. To address this, authorities have reportedly developed a priority list for the construction of additional classrooms in existing overcrowded schools and for the establishment of entirely new schools in areas experiencing high student populations. While the district office has prioritized the replacement of mobile classrooms with permanent brick-and-mortar structures, the report acknowledges that a substantial number of these temporary facilities remain in active use, underscoring the ongoing reliance on stop-gap measures. Furthermore, major infrastructure projects intended to alleviate pressure on existing school facilities have been plagued by substantial delays and disruptions. A case in point is Inkululeko Yesizwe Primary School, where the construction contract was terminated due to the contractor's underperformance and their inability to adequately resource the project with the necessary financial, human, and mechanical assets. The project was halted at a mere 35% completion, and the dispute is currently undergoing adjudication with no clear indication of when a resolution will be reached. The report explicitly states that construction completion was never achieved due to this termination, citing a multitude of reasons for the delays, including protracted procurement processes, disruptions caused by local communities, and financial difficulties experienced by the former contractor. Even in instances where construction is progressing, project completion timelines extend for years into the future. Lufhereng Secondary School, for example, is not expected to be finalized until February 2027. Previously, the former Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, confirmed in legislative responses that the pace of infrastructure delivery has fallen significantly behind the escalating demand. He indicated that over the past five years, only 12 brick-and-mortar schools were constructed, while a substantial 26 satellite schools were established using mobile classrooms, highlighting the department's continued dependence on temporary solutions. The department continues to face a considerable deficit in learner spaces across the entire province, necessitating the establishment of approximately 200 additional schools. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has sharply criticized the provincial government for its failure to expedite infrastructure development, contending that these persistent delays are exacerbating overcrowding and compromising student safety. Sergio Isa Dos Santos, the DA's Shadow MEC for Education, described the slow rate of new school construction as indicative of systemic failures within the education department. He lamented that these mobile classrooms have essentially become a permanent substitute for proper educational infrastructure, revealing the true depth of the ongoing crisis. The DA has also voiced serious concerns regarding the declining capacity of schools, revealing that an alarming 41 schools have been closed over the past decade, even as student enrollment continues its upward trajectory. These critical revelations were corroborated over the weekend by the newly appointed MEC for Education, Lebogang Maile, who acknowledged that some classrooms in Gauteng are now accommodating up to 70 learners per teacher, a figure that highlights the extreme pressure on educational resources





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Gauteng Education School Overcrowding Infrastructure Delays Mobile Classrooms Education Crisis

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