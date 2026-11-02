Gauteng Scholar Transport Strike Disrupts Exams Over R450m Debt

Over 100,000 pupils in Gauteng missed critical exams as bus operators halted services due to an unpaid debt of more than R450m by the provincial government.

More than 100,000 pupils across Gauteng were stranded on Monday, unable to attend their final examinations, after more than 2,000 scholar transport buses abruptly suspended operations. The strike, organized by bus operators who are owed significant unpaid funds by the provincial government, left students, including matriculants, unable to reach their schools for vital tests. The disruption primarily affected learners from disadvantaged backgrounds who rely entirely on government-funded transport to access education and meals.

Unpaid R450m Debt Causes Operational Halt

The Gauteng Small Bus Operators Council, led by Jabulani Khumalo, confirmed that services were halted because the Gauteng Department of Education owes an estimated amount of more than R450m. Khumalo stated that the monthly invoice for these transport services is approximately R150m, and the operators have not received payment for the past 90 days. This three-month gap in funding has left operators unable to meet their own financial obligations to business suppliers, employees, and creditors, including banks.

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The financial strain has pushed many operators to the brink, with some reporting that their assets are being repossessed while others suffer from severe stress. Khumalo noted that interest accumulates on the unpaid invoices, meaning that when the government eventually pays, the funds fall short of what is actually owed. Consequently, operators are forced to approach loan sharks to keep their businesses afloat, further compounding their debt and affecting their credit scores.

Rising Fuel Costs Exacerbate Financial Crisis

Compounding the issue of delayed payments is the sharp increase in fuel prices, particularly diesel, which has nearly doubled since February. Khumalo revealed that diesel costs were around R19 per liter in February and have now almost doubled, creating an unsustainable operating environment. The government has not subsidized fuel costs nor provided any price increases for this service since 2022, leaving operators unable to keep up with rising expenses.

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Suppliers are no longer willing to provide goods on credit, making daily business operations increasingly difficult. The combination of unpaid government invoices and soaring operational costs has created a perfect storm for the transport providers. This is not the first time such a dispute has impacted learners; in February, transport providers also halted operations due to unpaid invoices, leaving pupils stranded for four days.

Impact on Education and Student Welfare

The suspension of services has had immediate and severe consequences for student education and welfare. At Umkhumbane Junior Secondary School in Tshwane, 653 pupils were affected by the lack of transport. A parent reported that learners in grades 8, 9, and 10 missed their first paper of the Life Orientation exam on Monday. The exam has been postponed to Tuesday, contingent on the availability of transport, highlighting the administrative chaos caused by the strike.

During previous disruptions, some pupils in the West Rand were forced to walk up to five kilometers to school, crossing dangerous streams to reach their classrooms. Beyond the physical danger and academic disruption, the strike impacts the nutrition of vulnerable children. Khumalo emphasized that for many pupils from disadvantaged communities, the school meal is their only meal of the day, meaning a missed school day also means going hungry.

Advocacy Groups Demand Urgent Government Intervention

Cosas, a prominent civic organization, expressed deep concern that the suspension places pupils at a serious disadvantage, particularly those relying on this transport while writing critical examinations. The group argued that learners must not suffer because of administrative failures and outstanding payments by the state. Cosas called on the Gauteng Department of Education to urgently intervene and settle the outstanding payments to protect the right to education for all learners.

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The situation remains precarious as schools on Sunday evening took to social media to alert parents and guardians to make alternative plans for their children. Without a resolution to the R450m debt and the implementation of fuel subsidies, the continuity of education for over 100,000 Gauteng pupils remains at risk. The provincial government faces mounting pressure to resolve the financial dispute and ensure that no learner is left behind due to infrastructure failures.