Gauteng police have launched an investigation into a viral video allegedly showing officers in Germiston receiving money from a civilian, while a legislature committee condemns the conduct and calls for accountability.

Gauteng police have launched an investigation into a viral video that allegedly shows police officers in Germiston receiving money from a member of the public.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni ordered Ekurhuleni District Commissioner Major General Anna Sithole to urgently identify the members seen in the police vehicle. The footage, which circulated widely on social media including X, appears to show a man handing an item, possibly money, to an officer inside a police vehicle. Shortly after receiving the parcel, the car leaves the location. Mthombeni also instructed that internal disciplinary action be taken against the implicated members.

Also read Video showing cops allegedly receiving money from person in Germiston prompts probe

Corruption charges required by committee

He said a criminal case with possible charges of corruption or extortion must also be registered for investigation. The Gauteng Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety formally condemned the allegations. The Committee described the alleged conduct as a severe violation of SAPS integrity and a profound betrayal of public trust. Police officers are entrusted with upholding the law, protecting communities and fighting crime, the Committee stated.

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It said any officer who abuses this responsibility for personal gain must face the full consequences of the law. The Committee welcomed the swift intervention by Mthombeni. It called for a comprehensive and impartial investigation, emphasizing that appropriate criminal and disciplinary proceedings must follow if wrongdoing is proven. Corruption within the ranks of the police cannot and must not be tolerated, the Committee added.

It said corruption undermines public confidence in law enforcement and tarnishes the reputation of thousands of dedicated officers who risk their lives daily. The SAPS said it viewed such conduct in a serious light and will not tolerate any behaviour that brings the organisation into disrepute. It said members found to have acted unlawfully will be dealt with accordingly. The Committee urged the public to report any suspected criminal activity or misconduct by SAPS members.

Citizens can legally record police

Reports can be made by calling 10111 or contacting Crime Stop at 08600 10111. The statement also served as a legal reminder regarding public rights when interacting with law enforcement. It cited the Johannesburg High Court judgment in Jacobs v Minister of Police. The ruling affirmed that citizens are legally permitted to observe and record police officers executing their duties in public, provided they do not obstruct or interfere with lawful operations.

Recording police officers in itself does not constitute an offence, the Committee noted. The Committee said the judgment reinforces the importance of transparency and accountability in policing. It reiterated that a police uniform must represent integrity, professionalism and service, not corruption, intimidation or abuse of power. Gauteng deserves a police service that earns the trust of its people through ethical conduct and unwavering commitment to justice, the Committee said.

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The SAPS has urged the public to report any incidents of criminality or misconduct involving police officers. Information or tip-offs can be provided anonymously through the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPSApp. SAPS said it appreciates the public's continued cooperation and support in reporting such incidents. The investigation into the Germiston video is ongoing.

Bodycams rollout following bribery video

In a separate incident of alleged bribery, the Gauteng Department of Community Safety said it will start rolling out bodycams. This follows an earlier video on social media exposing a Gauteng traffic police official allegedly accepting a bribe from a motorist. The department said the bodycams are part of measures to strengthen accountability and curb opportunities for bribery and corruption. An investigation has been launched into that matter and the department will provide an outcome upon its completion.