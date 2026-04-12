Gauteng's Financial Future Under Scrutiny: Political Maneuvering and Concerns Over Governance

Recent political appointments and actions by the Gauteng provincial government, particularly regarding the finance portfolio and the EFF, are raising serious concerns about the direction of the province. The focus on political survival over effective governance and sound financial management raises questions about the future of service delivery and stability.

The recent political maneuvers in Gauteng , particularly concerning the appointment of the EFF's Nkululeko Dunga as the province's finance MMC, raise serious questions about the direction and priorities of the provincial government. The circumstances surrounding this appointment, coupled with the Premier's apparent prioritization of political survival over effective governance, do not bode well for the residents of Gauteng .

The changes made seem less about improving service delivery, which is already strained, and more about self-preservation for Premier Lesufi and the ANC. The Premier's decision to hand the roughly R180 billion finance portfolio to the EFF's Nkululeko Dunga was defended not with the usual rhetoric of improved governance, but rather with an open admission of political necessity: the ANC needed the EFF's support to pass budgets, maintain the administration, and prevent the collapse of its fragile coalition. This acknowledgment reveals the pragmatism driving the actions, but also exposes a disturbing degree of cynicism. The implication is that Dunga’s role may be largely symbolic, with real financial control remaining within the Premier's office and elsewhere, undermining the potential for genuine accountability and effective financial management. The strategy appears to be one of retaining power at all costs, potentially placing the province’s financial stability at risk.\The Premier's actions and justifications raise significant concerns about the state of governance in Gauteng. The Premier attempted to allay concerns by suggesting that Dunga will not truly control Gauteng’s finances. He emphasized that the real power over spending priorities remains at the centre of government, with the finance MEC expected to work within decisions already taken elsewhere. While this strategy may temporarily reassure some, it highlights the underlying cynicism of the arrangement. If the ANC genuinely believed Dunga was the best person for the job, there would be no need to emphasize the limitations on his freedom. The decision appears driven by political expediency rather than a commitment to sound financial management. The apparent willingness to sacrifice financial stewardship for the sake of political alliances creates a precarious situation for the province. The move to shift Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko from the Health Department to the less-prominent Social Development portfolio is another example of prioritizing political maneuvering over public service. The Premier’s actions suggest an attempt to weaken a potential political rival within the ANC, further illustrating the emphasis on power dynamics over effective governance. The overall impression is one of a government prioritizing its own survival above the well-being of the province and its citizens. The Premier seems willing to put the province at risk to hold onto power, a dangerous attitude in a province of more than 16 million people.\The contrast between the ANC's national political posturing and its provincial tactics further illustrates the lack of strategic clarity. Nationally, the ANC presents the GNU with the DA as a stabilizing constitutional project. In Gauteng, however, it is willing to lean on the EFF and potentially even the MKP when the numbers demand it. This approach reflects a strategy of covering all bases rather than a coherent vision for the future. The ANC seeks the credibility of governing with the DA, where stability matters, while simultaneously keeping the option of populist partners open. This opportunistic approach suggests a government driven by short-term survival rather than long-term strategic goals. Lesufi may have bought himself time, but this clearly demonstrates that the ANC no longer governs from conviction, only from survival. Gauteng cannot afford a government that treats financial stewardship as a coalition bargaining chip. Only an administration with integrity, care, and credible leadership can rescue Gauteng from this cycle of patronage and manipulation. The current trajectory points towards further instability and potential financial woes, demanding a fundamental shift in leadership and a renewed focus on the needs of the people rather than the self-serving interests of the ruling party. The situation demands greater transparency and accountability to restore public trust and ensure the financial stability of the province





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