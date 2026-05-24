Gauteng Residents Urged to Exercise Caution When Using Water from Trucks

A water activist has raised concerns about the monitoring and water quality of trucked water in Gauteng. The maintenance work by Rand Water is expected to disrupt water supply in several areas around the province. Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala assures that water supplied through stationary or roaming tankers owned by or contracted to Johannesburg Water is safe for human consumption.

A water activist has urged Gauteng residents to exercise caution when using water from trucks, citing concerns about monitoring and water quality . This comes as Rand Water prepares to undertake major maintenance work between May 29, June 2, and July 17.

The maintenance is expected to disrupt water supply in several areas around the province including Sandton, Midrand, Randburg, Roodepoort, Soweto, Lenasia, Crown Gardens, Aeroton, and Linksfield. Dr Ferrial Adam from WaterCAN said residents should exercise caution when dealing with trucked water.

‘In most cases the tankers collect water from Joburg Water depots. This applies to both tankers contracted by the municipality and those owned by Joburg Water itself. We know the water comes from the depot, but we do not know how often the tankers are cleaned, maintained, or monitored. We have, however, been told that protocols are now in place for the tankers contracted to Joburg Water.

’ Providing water to residents, and we do not know where they source their water from or whether they are following the necessary checks and balances that should be in place. Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala sought to allay residents’ fears, saying water supplied through stationary or roaming tankers owned by or contracted to Johannesburg Water was safe for human consumption.

‘The network of stationary tanks is tested through a scheduled water testing programme by Johannesburg Water’s Cydna Laboratory. Should there be any water quality incidents reported, the roaming tanker or stationary tank is immediately stopped for use and only reinstated when test results are clear. ’ Shabalala said residents could experience low water pressure or complete outages during the maintenance period.

‘Alternative water supply arrangements, including water tankers, will be made available at strategic points in affected communities. Residents are encouraged to store water in advance and avoid excessive consumption before the maintenance begins as this could further strain the system. ’ Adam encouraged residents to ensure that their own storage containers are clean before collecting water.

‘Sometimes people keep buckets outside, things fall into them and then when the tanks arrive they immediately rush to collect water without properly cleaning the containers. It is important to wash buckets regularly, especially after they are emptied. You can clean them using basic detergent. ’ She also advised residents to pay attention to the appearance of the water.

‘If water coming from a tanker looks brown, that should not be the case. People should not be receiving brown water from water tankers. ’ Shabalala encouraged residents to store water in clean, covered containers and avoid using dirty or previously contaminated containers.

‘Water quality can also be affected by household storage practices. As a general guideline, properly stored water can remain suitable for household consumption for approximately 24–48 hours subject to maintenance of hygienic practices and conditions when handling the water. ’ Johannesburg Water warned that it could take several days for supply systems to fully recover after each maintenance period





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Water Tanker Water Activist Gauteng Residents Monitoring Water Quality Rand Water Maintenance Work Disrupt Water Supply Johannesburg Water Water Tankers Water Supply Arrangements Water Quality Incidents Water Testing Programme Water Storage Practices Water Quality Can Be Affected By Household Sto

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Airports Company South Africa Reports Abandoned Cars at Cape Town and Johannesburg AirportsACSA reported that there are approximately 30 abandoned cars at Cape Town International Airport, and between 40 and 50 at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport. The identification of potentially abandoned vehicles is based on a combination of visual and time-related indicators.

Read more »

2026 Sunday Times Literary Awards Longlist Unveiled in JohannesburgThe longlist for the Sunday Times Literary Awards 2026 has been announced at an event held by the Kingsmead Book Fair in Johannesburg. A total of 42 books have been selected, showcasing the breadth and depth of South African storytelling. The announcement has been made by Jennifer Platt, Sunday Times books editor, who highlights the power of literature in shaping our understanding of the world and of ourselves.

Read more »

Junior Software Tester - Gauteng Johannesburg NorthOur client is looking for a Junior Software Tester to join their fast-growing engineering team. This role is suited to a detail-oriented, analytical, and highly motivated QA professional who is passionate about delivering high-quality software and ensuring seamless user experiences across complex SaaS environments.

Read more »

Suspected rock attacks near informal settlement in Johannesburg - LNNCommunity activists are urging motorists not to stop in isolated areas after reports of rock-throwing incidents near Paulshof.

Read more »