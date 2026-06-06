Gauteng Residents March Against Undocumented Immigrants, Present Grievances to Ekurhuleni City

Residents of Benoni and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng conducted a peaceful march under the banner 'Mabahambe' to protest against undocumented immigrants, presenting a memorandum to the City of Ekurhuleni that lists grievances such as illegal immigration, unemployment, high crime, and poor service delivery. The 'March and March' movement has set a June 30 deadline for all undocumented foreigners to leave, threatening a nationwide shutdown. Movement leaders emphasize they are not xenophobic but seek legal immigration and improved border control, while some immigrants cite documentation challenges and call for addressing systemic issues.

Residents from Benoni and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng have embarked on a march against illegal immigrants under the banner " Mabahambe ", meaning "they must go", on Saturday, highlighting concerns affecting local communities and calling for government intervention.

The march, organized by the 'March and March' movement, saw protestors spend most of their Saturday moving through the streets of Daveyton as they prepared to hand over a memorandum to the City of Ekurhuleni. The memorandum outlines residents' grievances, including the presence of undocumented immigrants, joblessness, high crime rate, and a number of service delivery issues.

A movement representative, Ntsizwa, stated that the protest is to send a message to the government that the movement is serious, referencing an ultimatum demanding all undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa by 30 June, threatening a nationwide shutdown if the deadline is not met. He emphasized that the purpose of the peaceful march is to ask undocumented immigrants to go back to their countries of origin to fix their documents and return legally, asserting they are not fighting or being xenophobic but seeking peace.

Some immigrants have reportedly raised concerns about the difficulties they face in obtaining the necessary documentation from both the South African government and their countries of origin, arguing that these challenges stem from shortcomings in government systems and administration, and have appealed to South Africans to direct frustration at the authorities rather than at immigrants. In response, Ntsizwa said they have been working with different departments to check documentation and suggested cooperation with ambassadors.

He acknowledged corruption in departments and noted that addressing undocumented immigrants does not solve fundamental issues like crime, lack of service delivery, and unemployment, proposing that border control must be improved first. He also mentioned accusations of bribery but stated there is no proof





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March Undocumented Immigrants Mabahambe Ekurhuleni June 30 Deadline Service Delivery Crime Unemployment South Africa Xenophobia Memorandum Border Control

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