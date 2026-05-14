Gauteng Provincial Government Responds to DA Criticism Over CCTV Surveillance Cameras

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has criticized the Gauteng Provincial Government for spending more than R124 million on installing 960 CCTV surveillance cameras across the province, arguing that taxpayer money is being wasted due to poor governance and inadequate maintenance. The DA has also raised concerns about the growing maintenance costs associated with the high-tech surveillance system.

The Gauteng provincial government has spent more than R124 million to install 960 CCTV surveillance cameras across the province as part of its crime-prevention strategy .

However, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) supports the project, it has argued that taxpayer money is being wasted due to poor governance and inadequate maintenance. According to the MEC's response, the cameras stopped functioning because of water-damaged batteries, vandalism, and faulty inverters. The DA highlighted concerns about maintenance planning, infrastructure protection, and whether sufficient preventative measures had been implemented when the network was rolled out. The party also raised growing maintenance costs associated with the high-tech surveillance system.

The Gauteng Provincial Government pushed back against the criticism, saying the DA had failed to present the project in its proper context and was creating the impression that the surveillance system had been abandoned. The province described the CCTV rollout as one of its most significant technology-driven crime-prevention interventions, aimed at supporting law enforcement agencies and improving community safety.

The government maintained that the CCTV programme continued to provide critical support to law enforcement agencies and played an important role in reducing crime and improving public safety across Gauteng





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CCTV Surveillance Cameras Gauteng Provincial Government Democratic Alliance (DA) Crime-Prevention Strategy Maintenance Planning Infrastructure Protection Water-Damaged Batteries Vandalism Faulty Inverters Maintenance Costs Maintenance Expenses Smart Policing Initiatives South Africa

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