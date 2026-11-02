Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi Admits Water System Shock as Storage Rises

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi acknowledges being caught off guard by reservoir drops. Johannesburg Water storage hits 41%, with a target of 50%. Stakeholders debate accountability and infrastructure failures.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has publicly admitted that the provincial government was entirely unprepared for the sudden and severe drop in water levels across major reservoirs in Johannesburg and surrounding municipalities. This disclosure comes as the crisis continues to disrupt daily life for millions of residents, with Lesufi acknowledging that the unexpected nature of the decline caught officials off guard despite existing monitoring systems.

Reservoir Levels And New Monitoring Technology

By 2pm on the day of the briefing, Johannesburg Water reported that overall storage across the city's water supply system had improved to 41%, an increase from 37% recorded the previous day. The utility expects the system storage to reach approximately 50% by the end of the current week, signaling a slow but steady recovery from the critical lows that triggered the emergency response.

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Premier Lesufi explained that new technology developed in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was launched last Friday to help stabilize the situation. This technology is designed to monitor chlorine levels, water levels, and other critical metrics in reservoirs across Johannesburg, Lesedi, and Mogale City, providing real-time data to aid in management decisions.

Lesufi stated that the deployment of the water and sanitation deputy minister and technical teams from various water institutions has been instrumental in stabilizing the system. He noted that while the crisis unfolded unexpectedly, the joint efforts between provincial and national entities have helped address the immediate shortages that affected residents.

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Stakeholder Criticism And Accountability Measures

Dr Ferrial Adams, executive manager of WaterCAN, criticized the provincial government's claim of being caught off guard, arguing that Johannesburg Water and the province should have anticipated the crisis due to rising demand during hot weather. Adams questioned the efficacy of weekly meetings held by the government, suggesting that the knowledge of increasing demand and infrastructure vulnerabilities should have led to better preparedness.

Premier Lesufi apologized to residents affected by the water disruptions and emphasized that accountability would be addressed once the immediate supply issues are resolved. He stated that determining who needs to be held accountable and whether heads will roll remains on the agenda, with the government planning to deal with the issue as soon as the matter is finalized.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero highlighted improvements in specific areas, including Crown Gardens, Berea, and Kensington, where customers are now receiving water. Morero acknowledged that Kensington was the worst affected area but confirmed that restoration efforts have been successful in bringing supply back to these neighborhoods, offering a glimmer of hope to impacted communities.

Infrastructure Investment And Tanker Reliance

Mayor Morero revealed that the city requires approximately R13 billion to replace its ageing water infrastructure and curb massive water losses, with R6 billion allocated for water systems and R7 billion for sewer infrastructure. He noted that the turnaround strategy for Johannesburg Water includes interventions that could cut water losses by at least 10% in the short term, potentially saving the city around R300 million in its water business.

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The city has deployed its own water tankers, with Morero stressing that they are not a long-term solution. He mentioned that the city has 19 to 35 tankers already on the ground in areas where water is not being supplied, urging residents to alert authorities so that resources can be focused effectively. Johannesburg Water is also building a municipally-owned water tanker fleet to reduce reliance on contractors and improve responsiveness.

Public Demands And Human Rights Concerns

Residents, together with the People's Water Forum, marched to Johannesburg Water on Monday to hand over a memorandum of demands over the water crisis. The organization argued that the crisis was not new and that the government cannot blame ageing infrastructure, rising demand, leaks, and water theft when these problems have been known for years, calling for immediate restoration and safe emergency water provision.

South African Human Rights Commission Chairperson Henk Boshoff warned Gauteng municipalities to stop spending hundreds of millions of rand on water tankers instead of investing in fixing ageing water infrastructure. Boshoff expressed concern that municipal infrastructure is being sabotaged by service providers and municipal officials, identifying poor finances and leaks as key challenges.

Mayor Morero welcomed the commission's findings and stated that the city would engage with Johannesburg Water on implementing its recommendations. The convergence of public protests, government admissions, and calls for accountability underscores the severity of the water crisis and the urgent need for sustainable solutions to prevent future disruptions.