Gauteng Premier Lesufi Receives Apology from Suspended Police Brigadier

Suspended Sedibeng District Commissioner Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu has apologized to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for claims made at the Madlanga Commission regarding the transfer of case dockets. Nkhwashu initially stated the Premier directed the transfer, but now admits this was a misunderstanding. The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner confirms the request came from his office, not the Premier's.

Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu , currently suspended from his position as Sedibeng District Commissioner, has issued a formal apology to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi regarding statements he made during testimony at the Madlanga Commission .

The core of the controversy revolves around Nkhwashu’s initial claim that he received instructions to collect case dockets containing J50 warrants of arrest and submit them to Major General Khumalo, the deputy provincial commissioner of detective services. He further stated that this directive originated from Premier Lesufi himself, suggesting the Premier was directly overseeing these investigations across all five districts within Gauteng. This assertion raised concerns about potential political interference in police matters and the legality of such a directive.

Nkhwashu’s testimony sparked immediate scrutiny, particularly regarding the basis for the Premier’s authority to issue such an instruction. He admitted under questioning by Commissioner Madlanga that he was unaware of any legal framework permitting the Premier to direct the transfer of these sensitive case files. The implications of this admission were significant, potentially casting a shadow over the Premier’s commitment to impartial governance and the rule of law.

The apology, delivered in a letter on Saturday, represents a significant retraction of Nkhwashu’s earlier statements. He explicitly expresses his sincere regret for the impression created by his testimony, acknowledging that his words could have been interpreted as alleging improper conduct, political interference, or unethical behavior on the part of Premier Lesufi. Nkhwashu emphasizes that he now believes there was a misunderstanding of the facts and that the Premier was, in fact, not involved in the transfer of the dockets.

He clarifies that his intention was not to damage the Premier’s reputation or question his established record as a leader. The apology is framed as a personal expression of remorse for any embarrassment or hurt caused by his remarks, and a reaffirmation of his respect for the Premier’s position and dedication to lawful governance.

This retraction is crucial as it directly addresses the concerns raised by the initial testimony and attempts to restore confidence in the integrity of the Premier’s office. The timing of the apology, following further investigation and clarification, suggests a shift in Nkhwashu’s understanding of the events. Further bolstering the Premier’s position, a statement released by Lesufi’s office includes a letter from Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General DT Mthombeni.

This letter explicitly confirms that the request for the dockets originated not from the Premier, but from the Provincial Commissioner himself. It also clarifies that the coordination of wanted suspects and the processing of J50 warrants fall squarely within the mandate of Major General Khumalo, the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection, and that he was acting in accordance with established protocols and in consultation with Crime Intelligence.

This confirmation effectively dismantles Nkhwashu’s initial claim of direct Premier involvement and reinforces the narrative of a procedural misunderstanding. Commissioner Madlanga, however, remains unconvinced by the explanation provided by Dhlamini regarding a tender list, indicating that the Commission’s investigation is ongoing and that further scrutiny is warranted. The situation highlights the importance of clear communication and adherence to proper procedures within law enforcement and the potential for misinterpretations to escalate into serious allegations.

The Madlanga Commission continues to probe these matters, seeking to establish a comprehensive understanding of the events and ensure accountability





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Panyaza Lesufi Mbangwa Nkhwashu Madlanga Commission Gauteng Police J50 Warrant

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