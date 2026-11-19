Political parties in Gauteng face R500 fines and removal costs for failing to clear election posters from Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, and Tshwane by their respective deadlines.

Political parties across the Gauteng province must now pay R500 penalties and cover removal costs for election posters left behind on public infrastructure. This enforcement action comes as the mandatory cleanup deadlines expired in the metros of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, while the City of Tshwane has extended its deadline to November 26.

Gauteng Metro Posters Deadline Details

The City of Tshwane has issued a strict warning that political parties and independent candidates will be fined R500 for every single poster left behind after its November 26 deadline. The municipality instructed all political parties, candidates, and advertising representatives to remove their posters by November 26 to comply with local by-laws. This deadline is rooted in Tshwane's 2024 outdoor advertising by-law, which requires election posters to be removed within 21 days after an election or referendum concludes.

Also read Deadline looms for political parties to remove campaign posters

In Johannesburg, the deadline for political parties and independent candidates to remove their election posters expired on Wednesday, in line with Section 28 of the city's 2009 Outdoor Advertising By-laws. The municipality stated that parties failing to comply will first receive a formal notice instructing them to remove the posters within a specified period. Those who ignore this notice risk having their materials removed by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's by-law unit at a cost of R500 per poster, which will be recovered from the responsible parties.

Ekurhuleni has confirmed that the deadline for political parties and independent candidates to remove their election posters also expired on Wednesday. The Ekurhuleni Municipality spokesperson, Phakamile Mbhengashe, confirmed that the deadline applied across all wards in the metro. He stated that the municipality can begin removing posters that remained on display from November 19, with costs to be recovered from the parties that failed to comply.

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City Officials Warn Political Parties About Cleanup

The City of Tshwane emphasized that political parties and their advertising representatives remain responsible for removing their posters and ensuring public infrastructure is left clean and undamaged. City officials stressed that leaving campaign materials up indefinitely constitutes a form of public littering. This negligence makes the city unsightly, compromises road safety, and defaces municipal assets that belong to the taxpayers.

City of Johannesburg officials urged political parties to clean up the areas where they campaigned rather than leaving the work to municipal officials. The city highlighted that the unauthorized display of campaign materials creates visual pollution and safety hazards for drivers and pedestrians. By failing to remove these items, political organizations are forcing the municipality to intervene and incur unnecessary operational expenses.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Phakamile Mbhengashe urged political parties to remove not only their posters but also the backing boards and fastenings used to attach them to public infrastructure. The municipality warned that enforcement would apply equally to all political parties and independent candidates regardless of their political affiliation or size. This ensures a level playing field and uniform application of the municipal by-laws across the entire district.

Municipalities Recover Removal Costs From Parties

The Ekurhuleni Municipality stated it would recover the cost of removing posters under Schedule 19 of its approved tariffs. The fee charged for each poster will be collected directly from the responsible parties. Phakamile Mbhengashe noted that it is too early to give a final assessment of compliance while the removal period is still open. However, the financial liability is clear for any non-compliant entities.

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Ekurhuleni stated it could begin removing posters immediately and recover the costs from parties and independent candidates that failed to comply with the directive. This financial penalty serves as a deterrent against leaving campaign debris in public spaces. The municipality aims to ensure that all public infrastructure is restored to its original condition as quickly as possible.

These enforcement actions across Gauteng highlight the strict expectations for political organizations regarding public space usage. The R500 fine per poster is a significant financial burden for large parties with extensive campaign networks. Municipalities are taking a firm stance to prevent the accumulation of illegal advertising and litter in urban areas. Political parties must ensure all their campaign materials are cleared by the specified dates to avoid additional penalties and legal complications.