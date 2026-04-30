Gauteng Police Investigate Truck Torching, Domestic Violence Sentencing, and Mass Worker Protests

Gauteng Police probe truck arson and attempted hijackings, while a man receives an 18-year sentence for domestic violence. Meanwhile, unions march to demand wage increases and financial support for the post office, highlighting systemic challenges in South Africa.

In a series of violent incidents, Gauteng Police have launched investigations into multiple cases of malicious damage to property and attempted murder following the torching of several trucks.

Police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza confirmed that the trucks and their contents were completely destroyed by fire, though fortunately, none of the drivers sustained injuries and managed to escape unharmed. According to Kweza, the drivers encountered a roadblock where suspects opened fire on the trucks in an apparent hijacking attempt. Authorities have vowed to take strict action against those responsible, emphasizing that such lawlessness will not be tolerated.

The police have urged the public to come forward with any information related to the incidents, encouraging witnesses to report to their nearest police station or call the dedicated hotline at 08600 10111. In a separate but equally concerning case, a man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for domestic violence, highlighting the ongoing issue of gender-based violence in the country.

The conviction underscores the legal system’s commitment to holding perpetrators accountable for their actions, though advocates continue to call for stronger measures to protect victims and prevent such crimes. Meanwhile, a large-scale protest took place in Pretoria, where workers from various unions, including the South African Federation of Trade Unions, the Democratic Postal and Communications Union (Depacu), the South African Postal Union (Sapu), the Communication Workers Union (CWU), and Cosatu, marched from the Union Buildings to the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

The demonstrators presented a memorandum of demands, which included an immediate wage increase and a bailout of R3.8 billion to support the struggling post office. The protest was part of a broader national shutdown aimed at defending the post office and securing better working conditions for its employees. The march highlighted the growing discontent among workers in the public sector, who are calling for urgent government intervention to address their grievances.

The incidents reflect broader challenges facing South Africa, including rising crime rates, systemic violence, and labor unrest. Authorities and civil society organizations are under increasing pressure to address these issues effectively and restore public confidence in the country’s institutions





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Gauteng Police Truck Hijacking Domestic Violence Worker Protests Post Office Bailout

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