Gauteng Police Constable Faces Disciplinary Action After Video Shows Alleged Bribe Return

A Gauteng police constable is under investigation after a video surfaced showing her returning R2 000 to a man who accused her of taking a bribe. SAPS has stated a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and has initiated disciplinary processes.

A video circulating online has brought attention to an incident involving a Gauteng police constable allegedly accepting a bribe. In the footage, an angry man confronts the female officer, who is in full SAPS uniform, accusing her of taking R2 000 from an employee of his.

He demands the money back, threatening to expose her on Facebook if she does not comply. The officer is seen searching her pockets and eventually returning the cash, uttering an apology: "I'm sorry.

" The video quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting a response from SAPS leadership. Colonel Dimakato Nevhuhulwi, a police spokesperson, confirmed that Gauteng police management has taken note of the video depicting the alleged bribery incident. He stated that the officer involved has been identified and that immediate disciplinary processes have been initiated. A departmental investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances.

The SAPS emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, noting that the acceptance, solicitation, or facilitation of a bribe constitutes both a criminal offense and a serious violation of the SAPS Code of Conduct. The organization reiterated its commitment to dealing decisively with any members who abuse their authority, compromise their integrity, or betray public trust.

The SAPS highlighted the importance of integrity and professionalism for all officers, in line with the Constitution, the SAPS Code of Conduct, and relevant laws and policies. The public is urged not to offer bribes and to report any allegations of corruption or extortion involving SAPS members through designated channels, including the Corruption Watch WhatsApp Line. This incident underscores ongoing concerns about corruption within law enforcement and the need for robust mechanisms to maintain public confidence in the police service.

The swift disciplinary action signaled by SAPS leadership aims to reassure communities that such misconduct will not be tolerated, while the investigation will determine the exact nature of the interaction and any further legal steps required. The incident also raises questions about the dynamics of bribery and extortion in everyday encounters between citizens and police.

The video captures a moment where a private individual demands the return of money he claims was improperly taken, using the threat of social media exposure as leverage. This highlights how digital platforms can become arenas for accountability, but also potential tools for vigilantism or unverified accusations. As the investigation proceeds, the SAPS must balance the need for transparent disciplinary measures with the preservation of the officer's rights to due process.

The broader context includes persistent challenges in reforming the police service and restoring public trust, especially in communities that have historically experienced police misconduct. The outcome of this case may influence how similar allegations are handled in the future and how the public perceives the sincerity of the SAPS anti-corruption stance





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Police Bribery SAPS Corruption Gauteng Police Bribe Video Disciplinary Action Zero Tolerance

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