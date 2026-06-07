Gauteng Police Condemn Alleged Bribe Taking by Officer in Viral Video

A female police officer in Gauteng is facing internal discipline after a video showed her returning R2,000 to a man who alleged it was a bribe taken from his employee. Police leadership has condemned the incident and reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption within the SAPS.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni has issued a strong condemnation of the alleged actions of a female police officer accused of accepting a bribe.

This follows a viral video circulating on social media showing a public order policing officer returning cash to a community member. The incident captured on film depicts a man confronting a uniformed female officer, demanding the return of R2,000 allegedly taken from his employee. After a heated exchange, the officer produces the money and hands it over. According to reports, the officer had originally accepted the bribe from a worker, but when the employer intervened, the funds were returned.

Such episodes of alleged corruption by police officers severely damage the image and standing of the South African Police Service (SAPS). Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the officer in the video has been identified and that immediate disciplinary proceedings have been launched to determine the full circumstances.

"SAPS maintains a zero tolerance approach to corruption. The acceptance, solicitation or facilitation of a bribe constitutes a criminal offence and a serious violation of the SAPS Code of Conduct," Nevhuhulwi stated. Commissioner Mthombeni emphasized, "The South African Police Service will not tolerate corruption in any form. Members who abuse their authority, compromise their integrity or betray the trust placed in them by the public will be dealt with decisively.

We are committed to ensuring that every allegation of corruption is thoroughly investigated and that appropriate disciplinary and criminal action is taken where warranted. Our communities deserve professional, ethical and accountable policing, and we remain steadfast in protecting the integrity of the organisation.

" Nevhuhulwi reminded all SAPS members that they are expected to conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism, in compliance with the constitution, the SAPS Code of Conduct and all relevant legislative and policy frameworks. She urged the public not to offer bribes and to report any allegations of corruption or extortion involving SAPS members through established channels, including the Corruption Watch WhatsApp Line: 072 013 5569.

The police service reiterated its commitment to eradicating corruption within its ranks and upholding accountability, professionalism, and public trust in law enforcement. The incident underscores ongoing challenges with corruption in South Africa's police force and the institutional efforts to combat it through internal discipline and public cooperation





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