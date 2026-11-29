Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile confirms rapid progress in Grade 1 and Grade 8 placements, reducing unplaced applicants from 71,921 to 13,494. Late applications open December 17, 2026.

Gauteng has successfully placed 58,427 learners in just two weeks, a significant administrative achievement that has drastically reduced the number of unplaced Grade 1 and Grade 8 applicants for the 2027 academic year. The province has managed to lower the pool of waiting students from an initial high of 71,921 down to a remaining 13,494, demonstrating rapid progress in the school allocation process.

Placement Statistics and Current Status

Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile provided this critical update during a media briefing on Sunday, outlining the extensive efforts undertaken to secure school spaces for the upcoming term. Maile stated that 310,762 of the 324,256 applicants with complete applications had been successfully placed, representing an overall placement rate of 95.84%.

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While 13,494 Gauteng learners are still awaiting Grade 1 and Grade 8 placements, the MEC emphasized that the province currently holds more than 80,000 available school spaces. This surplus indicates that the bottleneck is not a lack of capacity, but rather the logistical challenge of matching specific parental preferences with available locations.

Distribution Across Grade Levels

The placement drive has seen varying degrees of success across different grade levels, with Grade 1 placements progressing notably faster than those for older students. Specifically, 97.73% of Grade 1 applicants have been placed, compared to 94.04% for Grade 8 applicants, highlighting the efficiency of the initial intake processes for first-year students.

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Maile provided context for these figures by noting that the transfer process officially commenced on 13 November 2026, starting with a total of approximately 71,921 unplaced learners. The rapid allocation of 58,427 students within a two-week period underscores the intensity of the deployment strategy employed by the Department of Education.

Challenges in Location Matching

Despite the abundance of empty seats, Maile explained that significant challenges persist because available spaces are not necessarily located in the schools or areas preferred by parents. The department must navigate these geographical constraints while ensuring that the admissions process remains fair and free from discrimination.

The MEC emphasized that placement offers are issued carefully to avoid unfair discrimination while implementing admissions criteria and accommodating parental preference as far as possible. When a parent accepts a placement offer, the Department requires certainty to proceed with the learner's allocation, allowing them to manage the remaining unclaimed spaces effectively.

Next Steps for Unplaced Applicants

The department has opened a specific window for parents of learners with incomplete applications to submit any outstanding requirements. This measure provides applicants who had outstanding requirements an opportunity to address the relevant issues in line with the admissions arrangements, potentially moving them into the placement queue.

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Furthermore, Maile announced that the Online Admissions Application System would reopen to allow parents and guardians who had not yet submitted applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 to apply for placements. This late application period is scheduled to begin on December 17, 2026, or once all applicants who had already applied had been placed.

Final Rules for Late Applications

During the late application period, only schools with available spaces will be open for selection on the online system, limiting the choices for latecomers to those with remaining capacity. Maile clarified that this is a binding process, as parents who select a school during this period will not have the option to decline the placement.

The MEC added that parental cooperation is essential to ensuring the system operates efficiently and that outstanding applications are resolved as quickly as possible. By finalizing these placements, the province aims to eliminate the remaining 13,494 unplaced learners and ensure all children are enrolled in school for the start of the 2027 academic year.