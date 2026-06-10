Gauteng: Organised Crime Groups Target Freight Transporters and Cash-in-Transit Operations

The latest crime figures show that organised crime groups continue to target freight transporters and cash-in-transit operations across the province, despite declines in several major crime categories. Truck hijackings spiked in March, with Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and Sedibeng accounting for the majority of recorded incidents. Cash-in-transit robberies also increased, with 15 incidents recorded during the quarter, two more than the same period in 2025.

Gauteng may have recorded declines in several major crime categories, but organised crime groups continue to target freight transporters and cash-in-transit operations across the province.

Truck hijackings spiked in March, with Ekurhuleni accounting for 37.1% of recorded incidents, followed by Tshwane at 19.4% and Sedibeng at 19%. The province recorded a notable drop in serious crimes, with kidnapping on the rise. Alberton, Orange Farm, Germiston, Mamelodi East, and Kempton Park emerged as the leading truck hijacking hotspots, all recording increases during the first quarter of 2026. Cash-in-transit robberies also increased, with 15 incidents recorded during the quarter, two more than the same period in 2025.

The provincial head of crime registrar, Brigadier Mpho Chakalane, said Johannesburg accounted for more than half of all cash-in-transit attacks recorded in the province. Seven of the attacks occurred during cross-pavement operations, where cash crews are targeted while moving money to or from vehicles, and the remainder involved direct attacks on armoured vehicles travelling on public roads





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Gauteng Organised Crime Freight Transporters Cash-In-Transit Operations Truck Hijackings Kidnapping Cross-Pavement Operations Cash-In-Transit Attacks Armoured Vehicles

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