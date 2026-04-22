Gauteng Motorists Advised to Exercise Extreme Caution Amid Severe Weather Forecast

The South African Weather Service has issued a level 4 warning for Gauteng, predicting persistent heavy rain and potential flooding that could impact major highways and travel routes throughout the week.

The South African Weather Service ( SAWS ) has issued a stern advisory for residents and commuters across the Gauteng province, urging heightened vigilance as a persistent cycle of severe weather is forecast to remain throughout the current week. Meteorological experts predict that the region will experience sustained heavy rainfall, which brings with it an elevated risk of localized flooding and the potential for intense, dangerous thunderstorms.

These conditions are expected to complicate daily commutes significantly, as the province braces for what could be a challenging week on the roads. Authorities have noted that the saturation of the ground from previous rainfall means that even moderate additional showers could trigger flash flooding in vulnerable low-lying areas, turning ordinary road surfaces into hazardous traps. Key safety protocols have been emphasized by transport officials, particularly regarding safe following distances. Drivers are strongly encouraged to increase the gap between their vehicle and the car ahead to account for reduced traction and limited visibility caused by torrential rain. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Fihla highlighted specific major routes that have historically suffered from rapid water accumulation and dangerous flooding, effectively becoming no-go zones during peak weather events. These high-risk areas include the N1 at Maraisburg, the M1 North Double Decker section in the central business district, and the N3 at Linksfield Road. Furthermore, motorists traveling through the Midrand and Sunninghill corridors should exercise extreme caution along Allandale Road, Olifantsfontein Road, Pretoria Main Road, Leeuwkop Road, and Witkoppen Road in Paulshof. In the Lenasia region, the Abu Baker Asvat Drive has been identified as another critical point of concern where deep pools of water can accumulate rapidly. Beyond these specific routes, the broader message remains centered on individual responsibility behind the wheel. Motorists are explicitly reminded that water depth is often deceptive; even shallow-looking surface water can possess enough kinetic force to sweep a passenger vehicle off the roadway or cause a driver to lose complete control. The Tshwane Emergency Service has joined the chorus of warnings, echoing the level 4 alert issued by SAWS and imploring local communities to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of peak intensity. Officials are urging the public to stay connected to real-time traffic updates and monitor official government weather channels to ensure that their travel plans remain as safe as possible. By staying informed and respecting the power of these storm systems, residents can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and ensure the overall safety of the motoring public during this prolonged period of inclement weather





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Gauteng Weather SAWS Road Safety Flash Flooding Tshwane Emergency Services

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