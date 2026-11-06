Gauteng Metro Coalitions: Top Six Parties Outline Non-Negotiables

ANC, DA, ActionSA, EFF, MK, and FF+ define coalition terms as no party secures majority in Gauteng metros following the 6 November 2026 elections.

No political party in the Gauteng province has secured an outright majority in the major metropolitan municipalities following the local government elections held on Friday, 6 November. With seventy percent of ballots counted by six p.m. on that date, the African National Congress, Democratic Alliance, ActionSA, Economic Freedom Fighters, uMkhonto weSizwe party, and Freedom Front Plus are now initiating complex coalition negotiations to form stable local governments in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, and Tshwane.

ActionSA Coalition Stance and Projections

ActionSA has emerged as a significant force in Gauteng, with leader Herman Mashaba declaring openness to negotiating with any political entity, including the uMkhonto weSizwe party. Despite this broad invitation, the party expressed specific concerns regarding the MK party, noting that half of their potential councilors might resign before taking office. National chairperson Michael Beaumont clarified that while the party is available to work with any group across the political spectrum, they will only enter agreements with parties that adhere to strict operational conditions and shared agendas.

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The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research projects that ActionSA will secure the second position in Tshwane with twenty-two point seven percent of the vote. In Ekurhuleni, the party is forecast to take third place with eighteen point four zero percent, while in Johannesburg, they are expected to hold third position with sixteen point seven six percent. These results mark a dramatic increase, nearly quadrupling their vote share from the 2021 elections, particularly in Tshwane where they currently lead twenty-six wards previously held by the ANC.

ANC Coalition History and Manifesto Requirements

The ANC possesses extensive experience in governing through coalitions, having led Gauteng's three metros through such arrangements over the past decade and participated in the Government of National Unity. Deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane emphasized the party's rich history of cooperation, citing successful partnerships in KwaZulu-Natal as evidence of their capability. She stated that the ANC remains open to discussing terms with any political entity provided that the resulting government ensures stability and adheres to the six pillars outlined in the party's manifesto.

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Despite this willingness to collaborate, the ANC is projected to finish second in the City of Johannesburg with twenty point one six percent and second in Ekurhuleni with twenty-one point seven percent. In the City of Tshwane, the party is expected to rank third with twenty point zero seven percent. Mokonyane cautioned that it is premature to finalize specific partner selections, indicating that discussions will continue until the final results are verified to ensure any coalition accurately reflects the will of the electorate.

DA Shift in Strategy and MK Partnerships

The Democratic Alliance has signaled a potential shift in its coalition strategy, with leader Geordin Hill-Lewis describing the current electoral outcome as a potentially significant turning point for South Africa. Although Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille previously described cooperation with the EFF as unworkable, Hill-Lewis revealed that the party is already in talks with multiple groups, including the ANC. This cautious approach contrasts with the party's previous hardline stance, especially given their successful coalition partnership with the MK party in eThekwini.

Hill-Lewis emphasized that these negotiations would not be conducted through media channels, preferring private discussions to determine the best path forward. The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research forecasts that the DA is likely to lead in all three Gauteng metros, yet without achieving the absolute majority required to govern independently. This scenario forces the party to engage in extensive negotiations to secure the necessary support from smaller parties to form a viable administration.

Competing Visions for Metropolitan Governance

The emergence of six major parties in Gauteng has created a fragmented political landscape where no single entity can dictate policy unilaterally. ActionSA's demand for strict adherence to agreed agendas contrasts with the ANC's flexibility regarding partners, provided stability is maintained. Meanwhile, the DA's willingness to engage with former opponents like the MK party suggests a pragmatic shift towards securing governable majorities in urban centers.

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All parties are now waiting for the finalization of election results to ensure that their coalition negotiations are grounded in accurate data. The CSIR's projections indicate that while the DA may lead in vote share, the distribution of power is such that cooperation is inevitable. The coming weeks will determine whether these top six parties can bridge their ideological differences to deliver effective service delivery in Gauteng's critical economic hubs.