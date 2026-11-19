Negotiations for Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni councils intensify as ActionSA sets conditions, leaving the DA sidelined in major metros.

Political negotiations across Gauteng's major metropolitan municipalities have accelerated rapidly as the deadline to constitute new municipal councils approaches. With the 2026 local government election results officially gazetted, political parties in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni are racing to finalize coalition agreements to prevent governance vacuums. The urgency stems from a legal mandate requiring newly elected councils to hold their first meeting within 14 days to elect mayoral leaders.

Metro Council Formation Timeline

The final deadline for these councils to convene falls on November 27, creating a tight window for political maneuvering. Political analyst Khanyi Magubane has warned that if parties fail to reach consensus by November 23, the South African government could initiate municipal interventions. Such interventions would bypass local democratic processes and place the municipalities under direct administrative control from the national government, a scenario that all major political actors seek to avoid given the potential for instability.

Also read Gauteng coalition talks intensify, with deputy mayor roles in play

This timeline places immense pressure on the Democratic Alliance, the African National Congress, and emerging coalitions to secure mathematical majorities. The clock is ticking not just for administrative setup, but for establishing stable executive structures that can immediately begin addressing service delivery challenges in the country's economic hub.

ActionSA Emerges as Kingmaker

In this complex political landscape, ActionSA has positioned itself as the decisive kingmaker. The Democratic Alliance secured the most seats in Johannesburg with 91, in Tshwane with 74, and in Ekurhuleni with 66. However, these numbers fall significantly short of the majority required to govern alone. Consequently, the DA cannot form a government without a partner, making every other seat critical.

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ActionSA's influence has grown substantially since the previous election cycle. In Tshwane alone, the party won 27 wards, a stark contrast to their zero seats in 2021. This improved electoral standing gives ActionSA Chairperson Michael Beaumont significant leverage in negotiations. Beaumont has made it clear that his party will not partner with the DA unless specific leadership changes are made regarding mayoral candidates.

Beaumont stated that ActionSA refuses to work with the DA if Helen Zille remains the candidate for Johannesburg and Celia Brink for Tshwane. Despite outreach efforts, no formal bilateral negotiations have taken place between the two parties. Beaumont noted only a brief high-level meeting involving Geordin Hill-Lewis, emphasizing that the ball is now firmly in the DA's court to address these candidate issues before substantive talks can begin.

Exclusion of Democratic Alliance

With the DA effectively sidelined as a primary partner in the metros, a multilateral meeting was convened in Sandton, Johannesburg. This gathering brought together the African National Congress, ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. The exclusion of the DA is deliberate, driven by the political calculations of the participating parties.

EFF Secretary General Marsh Dlamini indicated that a deal could be finalized by Friday. He explained that these four parties collectively hold over 50 percent of the vote in the key metros, providing a stable mathematical majority. The ANC's National Working Committee views the DA as a last resort, while the EFF, MKP, and ActionSA have firmly ruled out collaborating with them in these specific metro contexts.

This strategic alignment creates a new power dynamic in Gauteng politics. The EFF, previously a disruptive force in municipal council chambers, is now positioned as a coalition partner. This shift suggests a move toward more structured governance, provided the parties can agree on policy platforms and administrative responsibilities. The speed of these negotiations indicates a shared desire to lock in this alliance before the November 23 intervention deadline.

Broadening Coalition Horizons

Beyond the metros, the South African Communist Party reported encouraging discussions with the African National Congress, ActionSA, the Patriotic Alliance, and the Inkatha Freedom Party across approximately 129 municipalities. The SACP insisted that any coalition deal must prioritize residents' needs above political gain. They warned they are prepared to remain in the opposition benches if agreements fail to serve the community effectively.

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ActionSA is also pushing for structural stability through a proposed five-year clause that would prevent motions of no confidence. Beaumont stated that such a clause would only be lifted in cases of serious misconduct or criminal wrongdoing. This proposal aims to end the instability often caused by political opportunism, which Beaumont described as a merry-go-round of mayors that disrupts service delivery.

Beaumont emphasized that negotiations are progressing at a pace of as quickly as possible and as slowly as necessary. This dual approach seeks to balance the urgency of forming governments with the need for robust, policy-driven agreements that can withstand scrutiny and deliver results.

Risks and Market Reactions

Researchers warn that the current political climate carries significant risks. Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, a researcher with the Indlulamithi SA Scenarios Trust, cautioned against a vulture culture where negotiations focus on trading positions rather than foregrounding policy. She described the current environment as a Harida home scenario, characterized by noisy and constantly shifting democracy that struggles to produce strong administrative results.

Kashe-Katiya warned that metropolitan coalitions are twice as likely to collapse if formed solely to exclude the majority party. However, she noted that weaver work scenarios, characterized by transparency and civic movement involvement, offer a pathway to better governance. These insights highlight the importance of looking beyond seat counts to the quality of the coalition agreements being formed.

Addressing economic concerns, the African National Congress released a statement rejecting reports that the Rand approaching 17 to the US Dollar was driven by municipal coalition negotiations. The party clarified that market reactions are attributed to a stronger dollar and US interest rate expectations, not local political talks. Meanwhile, coalition dynamics in other provinces remain volatile, with initial council meetings in Limpopo collapsing without electing mayors.