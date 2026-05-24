Gauteng MEC hosts media briefing on Local Government Turnaround Strategy progress

Gauteng Municipal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo briefs the media on progress in implementing the Local Government Turnaround Strategy (LGTAS), focusing on improvements in audit performance, debt payments, debt settlement arrangements, and current account payments to service providers.

Gauteng municipalities are showing measurable improvements under the province’s Local Government Turnaround Strategy (LGTAS), although debt, water losses, and infrastructure failures continue to weigh heavily on service delivery.

The strategy aims to strengthen municipal capacity, improve accountability, and use integrated planning to address persistent service delivery failures. The province has introduced the Gauteng Smart City Performance Monitor, a real-time dashboard to track key performance indicators across all 11 municipalities. Also, integrated technology platforms, including CCTV networks, the LIMIT land invasion monitoring system, and smart water management dashboards, are part of the broader digital transformation programme.

Municipalities have recorded improvements in audit performance, with audit findings resolved increasing from 35% to 55% in the same period in 2024/25. The professionalisation of municipal administrations has gained momentum, with senior management positions filling improving from 70% to 86% in March 2026. Provincial government debt payments, debt settlement arrangements, and current account payments to key service providers have also improved.

Reducing water losses, protecting infrastructure, and improving service delivery outcomes are being prioritized under the LGTAS to address infrastructure and service delivery challenges





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Local Government Turnaround Strategy (LGTAS) Gauteng MEC Jacob Mamabolo Smart City Performance Monitor CCTV Networks LIMIT Land Invasion Monitoring S Progress Made Service Delivery Challenges Audit Performance Debt Payments Debt Settlement Arrangements Current Account Payments Professionalisation Of Municipal Administratio Improvements In Audit Performance

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