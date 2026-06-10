Gauteng Mass Shooting: 12 Killed in Jumpers Informal Settlement, Possible Link to Illegal Mining

A mass shooting at Jumpers informal settlement in Johannesburg leaves 12 dead and 10 injured. Police investigate possible ties to illegal mining as multiple crime scenes are processed.

A devastating mass shooting in the Jumpers informal settlement on the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg has left 12 people dead and at least 10 others injured, marking one of the deadliest single attacks in the region in recent years.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night when a group of heavily armed suspects emerged from a minibus parked at a nearby petrol station, walked into the settlement, and opened fire indiscriminately. Forensic pathologists and police investigators are currently processing multiple crime scenes spread across the settlement, with at least 10 distinct locations where bodies were found.

The coordinated nature of the attack suggests the perpetrators had intimate knowledge of the terrain, as victims were discovered in separate areas, indicating a targeted or systematic execution rather than a random act of violence. Lieutenant Colonel Mthombeni, spokesperson for the local police, stated that while the motive remains unclear, preliminary observations point to a possible link with illegal mining activities that are rampant in the area.

"From what I observed, perhaps two or three of the victims were found in what appeared to be an area used for processing materials related to illegal mining," Mthombeni said, cautioning that it is too early to confirm any direct connection. The settlement of Jumpers, home to thousands of residents living in makeshift structures, has long been plagued by poverty, unemployment, and crime, with illegal mining serving as a major economic undercurrent.

Residents like Gibson Fakude, 38, recounted hearing gunshots but initially mistaking them for fireworks.

"It was around 11 p.m. when we heard loud bangs. We thought it was someone celebrating, but then we saw people running and screaming," Fakude said. The attack has sent shockwaves through the community, which is now grappling with grief and fear. Emergency services rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, and the number of casualties may rise as some victims are in critical condition.

Police have recovered a hard drive from one section of the settlement, which they hope will contain surveillance footage or other evidence that could identify the perpetrators. Specialised units, including forensic experts and homicide detectives, have been deployed to assist in the investigation. The South African government has condemned the attack, with officials calling for a swift resolution.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of violence in informal settlements, where limited infrastructure and policing make such communities vulnerable to organized crime. As investigators continue to piece together events, the community awaits answers and justice for the 12 lives lost in this tragic event. The area remains sealed off as forensic teams methodically collect evidence, and residents are urged to come forward with any information that could lead to arrests.

The mass shooting has also reignited debates about illegal mining, which often involves syndicates using violence to control territories. While the official probe is in its early stages, the scale of the attack suggests a level of planning and firepower that points to organized crime rather than a spontaneous dispute. Community leaders have called for increased police presence and long-term solutions to address the root causes of such violence.

The coming days will be crucial as authorities analyze the recovered hard drive and gather witness statements to build a clearer picture of what transpired that fateful night. The tragedy at Jumpers is a stark reminder of the fragility of safety in marginalized communities, where the line between survival and danger is often thin





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