Gauteng Majorette and Cheerleading Competitions Set for Boksburg

Excitement builds as 37 teams compete in the Gauteng provincial majorette and cheerleading competitions at St Dominic’s Catholic School for Girls on May 30 and June 6, leading to the 2026 National Championships.

Excitement is building in Boksburg as some of Gauteng ’s most talented majorette and cheerleading teams prepare to compete in the Gauteng provincial majorette and cheerleading competitions at St Dominic’s Catholic School for Girls.

The highly anticipated competitions will take place on May 30 from 09:00 to 19:00 and June 6 from 09:00 to 21:00, bringing together athletes, coaches, supporters, and spectators from across the province ahead of the 2026 National Championships. Hosted by St Dominic’s on behalf of the Gauteng Majorette and Cheerleading Association (GMCA), the event will feature 37 competitive teams, including seven tertiary teams, 20 primary school teams, and 10 high school teams.

Spectators can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with high-energy performances, precision routines, entertainment, food stalls, and school spirit as teams showcase months of preparation and dedication. Adding to the excitement, Gauteng provincial teams in both cheerleading and majorettes will also perform during the competitions. These athletes were awarded Gauteng provincial colours and will go on to represent the province at the 2026 National Championships at Ruimsig Stadium in July.

This year’s nationals are particularly significant as Gauteng will host the championship for the first time since 2016. St Dominic’s itself has a proud majorette legacy and remains one of South Africa’s leading majorette schools, having earned numerous provincial, national, and world championship titles over the years. The school’s dedication to the sport is evident in its state-of-the-art training facilities and a curriculum that integrates physical excellence with academic achievement.

Many of the school’s alumni have gone on to represent South Africa internationally, and current students aspire to follow in their footsteps. St Dominic’s coach and team manager Alisha Venter said hosting the event is especially meaningful because of the school’s long-standing connection to Allan Donaldson, one of the pioneers of modern majorettes in South Africa.

‘The school has a proud majorette tradition and is honoured to host this prestigious provincial event,’ Venter said. The June 6 competition has been dedicated to Donaldson, who coached the St Dominic’s team for more than 40 years and also mentored numerous Protea teams representing South Africa internationally. Donaldson’s innovative techniques and choreography have left an indelible mark on the sport, and his legacy continues through the athletes he trained.

Teams train several times a week in preparation for competitions, often balancing demanding training schedules with academics and personal commitments. Coaches say the sport teaches athletes valuable life skills, including discipline, confidence, leadership, teamwork, and performing under pressure. Athletes will be judged on several technical and performance aspects, including music interpretation, synchronisation, precision, timing, creativity, and showmanship. The judging panel consists of experienced officials from the GMCA and other national bodies, ensuring a fair and rigorous evaluation.

Entry fees are R30 for adults, R10 for scholars under 12 and pensioners, while parking costs R50. Visitors are requested to use the St Dominic’s Road entrance. Among the schools and teams participating are Jeppe Girls, Curro Helderwyk, ACT Raptors, Tuks University, Vorentoe High School Majorettes, and St Dominic’s Senior and Junior teams. These teams have been preparing for months, with some holding extra weekend practices to perfect their routines.

The competitions promise to be a showcase of talent, school spirit, and community engagement. Companies or individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact marketing@stdominics.co.za to connect with the GMCA organising committee. Sponsors will have the chance to support young athletes and contribute to the growth of majorette and cheerleading in the region. The event is expected to draw large crowds, and organisers have made arrangements for seating, food, and entertainment to ensure a memorable experience for all attendees





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