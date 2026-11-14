Gauteng Human Settlements Budget Performance 2025 Audit Findings

Gauteng Human Settlements spent 97% of its budget but missed 31% of performance targets in 2025/26. Residents raise concerns over delays and title deed backlogs.

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements achieved a 97 percent expenditure rate during the 2025/26 financial year while meeting only 69 percent of its performance targets. This discrepancy between financial spending and operational outcomes was the central topic during the annual report presentation held on November 20 in Tshwane. Acting Human Settlements MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Head of Strategy Brenham Francis presented the data to the Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements.

Financial Spending Vs Housing Targets

The department exceeded its primary construction goal by completing 7,976 housing units against a planned target of 7,503 units. Furthermore, 5,445 homes were officially handed over to qualifying beneficiaries during the reporting period. The department also surpassed its land acquisition target of 200 hectares by purchasing 273 hectares, with subsequent records indicating a total of 280 hectares acquired for future development.

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Despite these construction successes, 31 percent of the department's overall performance targets remained unmet. Head of Strategy Brenham Francis acknowledged these gaps during the meeting chaired by Acting Chairperson Greg Schneemann. He attributed the shortfall in broader targets to project planning challenges and noted that officials would outline specific corrective measures in future updates.

Stakeholder Concerns And Resident Objections

Residents and committee members raised significant objections regarding stalled projects and outstanding ownership documents that date back more than a decade. A committee member specifically called for an investigation into a project from 2013, where hostel residents were allegedly promised relocation to allow for building renovations that never occurred.

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In Eersterust, residents questioned the delays concerning 57 housing units linked to an earlier commitment to build 300 houses. The department responded that it would engage the City of Tshwane to determine how these approved units could be accommodated within planned developments. Other issues included unresolved planning requirements and bulk infrastructure needs for various communities.

Title Deed Backlogs And Administrative Fixes

Title deed registration remains a critical concern for the department, with significant backlogs reported in Winterveld. Approximately 14,163 applications were recorded, of which only 6,213 title deeds had been issued. This leaves a backlog of about 7,950 outstanding applications that the department acknowledged need immediate attention.

To address this administrative bottleneck, the department stated that a joint committee involving national, provincial, and municipal representatives has been established. This committee is tasked with streamlining the registration process and reducing the long-standing backlog of ownership documents for beneficiaries.

Audit Outcomes And Upcoming Meetings

The department received its fourth consecutive unqualified audit opinion, although specific findings were noted in the report. Francsis welcomed this financial compliance outcome, attributing the improved financial reporting to better cooperation with developers and contractors.

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Looking ahead, the department undertook to raise ongoing concerns with the City of Tshwane at an intergovernmental meeting scheduled for November 25. This meeting aims to address relocation requests for residents in informal settlements and resolve the infrastructure disputes raised by the community during the portfolio committee session.