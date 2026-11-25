Gauteng High Court judge WJ du Plessis ruled that factual disputes between EFF leader Julius Malema and Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene require a full trial rather than summary judgment.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has determined that a contentious defamation dispute between Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene must proceed to a full trial. Judge WJ du Plessis delivered the ruling, stating that the matter could not be resolved based solely on the affidavits currently before the court due to significant material factual disagreements between the two political figures.

Rally Statements Spark Legal Action

The legal conflict originates from statements Kunene made during a Patriotic Alliance political rally held at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 11 May 2024. These remarks were delivered shortly before the commencement of the national and provincial elections in South Africa. The specific allegations Kunene raised against Malema at the event formed the basis of the subsequent legal proceedings initiated by the EFF leader.

Also read Zille Faces Court Over Malema Defamation Interdict in Johannesburg

According to court documents, Kunene allegedly accused Malema of working for businessman Adriano Mazzotti. The allegations further claimed that Malema was selling illegal cigarettes on behalf of Mazzotti. Additionally, Kunene made serious accusations linking Malema to cocaine supplied by Nigerian individuals. These statements were characterized as direct attacks on Malema's integrity and criminal conduct.

Conflicting Legal Defenses Presented

Malema approached the court to challenge these assertions, arguing that the statements were false, defamatory, and severely damaging to his reputation. He maintained that the accusations portrayed him as an individual involved in serious criminal activities and drug use. Malema sought legal recourse to address what he described as unjustified attacks on his character and political standing.

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In response, Kenny Kunene argued that his remarks should be interpreted within the context of political debate. He asserted that the information was already circulating in the public domain. Kunene relied on legal defenses including fair comment and the absence of an intention to defame. He contended that his speech was protected under political expression norms.

Judicial Ruling on Factual Disputes

Judge WJ du Plessis found that Kunene had provided sufficient factual grounds for his defenses to require further examination. The court emphasized that referring the matter to trial did not mean Kunene had proved his allegations or established that his statements were lawful. The ruling specifically stated that nothing in the decision established that Malema sold illegal cigarettes, received cocaine, or used cocaine.

The judge also allowed Kunene to submit his late answering affidavit and supplementary affidavit. However, Kunene was ordered to pay the wasted costs resulting from the late filing of the supplementary affidavit. This procedural decision ensured that all relevant material was available for consideration while penalizing the delay in submission.

Next Steps in Defamation Proceedings

The application, including the claim relating to damages, was formally referred to trial. This means that a full hearing will be conducted to examine the evidence and arguments presented by both parties. The trial court will ultimately determine the disputed facts, evaluate the legal defenses raised by Kunene, and decide on the costs of the proceedings.

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Malema was directed to deliver a declaration within 20 days of the order. After this period expires, the ordinary rules governing civil actions will apply to the case. This timeline sets the stage for the next phase of litigation, where the factual basis of the allegations will be rigorously tested in court.