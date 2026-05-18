Gauteng High Court Accuses Advocate of Acting Selfishly in Lekota Estate Case

The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria delivered a scathing judgment against Advocate Luzelle Adams, accusing her of acting for 'selfish reasons' while handling the affairs and finances of her late life partner, the Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota. The court declared Lekota had been mentally incapable of managing his affairs during the final months of his life, after his estranged wife approached the court over concerns that more than R2-million had been withdrawn from his accounts.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria delivered a scathing judgment against Advocate Luzelle Adams , accusing her of acting for ' selfish reasons ' while handling the affairs and finances of her late life partner, the Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota .

The court declared Lekota had been mentally incapable of managing his affairs during the final months of his life, after his estranged wife, Ntombenhle Cynthia Lekota, approached the court over concerns that more than R2-million had been withdrawn from his accounts. In court papers, Lekota stated that when he visited his wife in January, he could no longer explain the state of their finances, medical aid, or investments.

He also mentioned that monthly payments of R5,000 to his wife had stopped and could not remember details of his bank accounts, financial advisers, usernames, or passwords. Meanwhile, the court heard that Adams received payments of R1,084,725 and R600,000 at a time when Lekota was no longer fully capable of managing his affairs.

The court also found that after Lekota's son Kotane Lekota was appointed as interim curator of the estate, Adams transferred R150,000 to herself and paid R250,000 from the estate to her lawyers. According to the judgment, Adams lived with Lekota and accompanied him to medical appointments, which showed she was fully aware of his deteriorating condition. The court described the matter as one involving the rights of an elderly wife whose interests had been ignored.

The judge said: 'I have set out in summary what this case is about because it concerns an elderly Mrs L whose interests in the community estate were disregarded by Ms Adams, who transacted with assets in that estate – a person who had no right to do so...

'. Judge Millar dismissed Adams' arguments that the application should not have been brought by the curator and that the court had misunderstood the nature of the proceedings. The court acknowledged that Adams may potentially pursue a maintenance claim on behalf of her minor child against Lekota's portion of the estate, but the issue could only be determined after the estate itself had been wound up





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Gauteng High Court Advocate Luzelle Adams Mosiuoa Lekota Community Estate Joint Estate Maintenance Claim Mental Incapacity Selfish Reasons Transacting With Assets Winding Up The Estate

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