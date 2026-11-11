Gauteng heatwave: SAWS warns of high temperatures until Friday, 13 November

SAWS warns of a heatwave in parts of Gauteng, North West and the Free State until Friday, 13 November, with temperatures above 35C forecast in some areas.

Parts of Gauteng are facing a second heatwave of the 2026/27 summer season, with the South African Weather Service warning of persistently high temperatures until Friday, 13 November.

The warning does not cover the entire province, but forecasters say the expected heat could make outdoor activities uncomfortable, especially during the hottest hours of the day. According to Gauteng Weather, Pretoria is expected to record a high of 36C, while temperatures could reach 35C in Vereeniging and 34C in Johannesburg. Johannesburg is forecast to reach 33C on Wednesday before climbing to 34C on Thursday. Pretoria is expected to hit 35C on Wednesday and 36C on Thursday.

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High Temperatures Continue Across Gauteng

Other parts of the province are also likely to experience temperatures well above seasonal averages as extremely hot conditions grip Gauteng. Forecasters warned that temperatures will rise sharply from midweek, with hot and dry conditions expected to persist for several days. The heatwave is expected to continue until at least Friday, with a possibility of cooler conditions and rainfall returning towards the end of the week.

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The forecast marks a significant change in weather conditions across Gauteng, with temperatures rising above 35C in some areas only days after widespread storms affected parts of the province. The South African Weather Service also warned of a heatwave in North West, the Free State and surrounding areas until Friday, 13 November. Saws warned of extremely high fire danger in parts of the country.

Heatwave Safety Advice For Residents

The rest of South Africa can expect mostly fine, warm to hot weather on Wednesday, with very hot conditions forecast in several provinces. Residents are advised to take precautions during the heatwave, including staying hydrated, limiting prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day. Wearing light clothing, using sunscreen and staying in shaded or cool areas can also help reduce exposure to extreme heat.

The hot weather may increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for young children, older people and those working outdoors. People should pay particular attention to older residents, young children and those with existing health conditions. Residents are urged to avoid direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm and to take regular breaks if working outdoors.

Parents are also encouraged to keep children away from dams and rivers and rather use municipal swimming pools with lifeguards, said Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi. Gauteng Weather earlier warned of a second heatwave of the season and forecast extremely hot conditions across the province.