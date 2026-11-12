Gauteng Heatwave: 36°C Expected in Pretoria and Johannesburg Until Friday

Gauteng faces its second heatwave of the 2026/27 summer season with temperatures reaching 36°C in Pretoria and 35°C in Vereeniging. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight between 11h00 and 15h00 as emergency services monitor all seven regions.

The City of Johannesburg and surrounding areas in Gauteng are bracing for the second heatwave of the 2026/27 summer season, with extreme temperatures forecast to persist through Friday. The South African Weather Service predicts that heat will grip the province, causing discomfort and posing health risks to residents who fail to take adequate precautions against the scorching conditions.

Gauteng Temperature Forecasts and Heatwave Impact

Pretoria is expected to record a high of 36°C, matching the severe heat projected for other parts of the province. In Vereeniging, temperatures could reach 35°C, while Johannesburg itself is forecast to hit 34°C as extremely hot conditions continue to dominate the regional weather patterns. Forecasters have warned that temperatures will rise sharply from midweek, with hot and dry conditions expected to persist for several days, creating a sustained period of intense heat across the interior.

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Emergency Response and Safety Precautions

City of Johannesburg Emergency Service spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has issued urgent guidance for residents to protect themselves from the dangerous heat. Mulaudzi explicitly stated that people should stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and must avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11h00 and 15h00 in the afternoon. Workers who are employed directly in sunlight are encouraged to take regular breaks to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

Relief Forecast and Rainfall Probabilities

Relief may be on the horizon as the South African Weather Service early forecast suggests that rainfall is likely later in the week. The probability of rain is estimated at 60% on Saturday and could increase to 80% on Sunday, potentially offering some respite from the oppressive heat. Despite this anticipated change, residents are urged to remain safe and vigilant until the weather systems fully take hold and temperatures begin to drop.

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Monitoring and Emergency Contact Procedures

The City of Joburg EMS has committed to monitoring all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg for any emergencies that might occur during this extreme weather event. The agency has emphasized that residents must call their Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies related to the heat. This dedicated hotline ensures that emergency services can respond quickly to incidents such as heat exhaustion or fires sparked by the dry conditions.

Wider Regional Heatwave and Fire Danger Warnings

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue battering parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, and Limpopo on Friday, 13 November. The South African Weather Service has also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of the central interior, the western parts of the Northern Cape, and in parts of the Eastern Cape. Persistently high temperatures are anticipated in the Free State, North West, the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape, and parts of the Western Bushveld, with thundershowers forecast in most provinces.