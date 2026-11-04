Gauteng Health Warns Voters of Extreme Heat During 2026 Local Government Elections

As voters head to the polls on Wednesday, the Gauteng Department of Health warns that extreme heat linked to El Niño could cause dehydration and heatstroke, urging precautions such as staying hydrated and avoiding direct sunlight.

The Gauteng Department of Health has issued an urgent warning to residents heading to voting stations for the 2026 Local Government Elections, cautioning that extreme heat could expose voters to dehydration, heatstroke and other potentially life-threatening health complications.

The warning comes ahead of Wednesday's election, when thousands of voters are expected to spend extended periods outdoors, travelling to polling stations and standing in queues. The department said high temperatures associated with the El Niño weather phenomenon are expected to persist across the province. El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon characterised by warmer-than-normal ocean temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, which can contribute to hotter and drier conditions in South Africa.

Also read SAHRC warns Gauteng water crisis is about failing infrastructure, not a lack of water

Heat Risks For Vulnerable Groups

"With many residents expected to spend time outdoors, travel and queue at voting stations, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can increase the risk of dehydration, heat-related illnesses and other serious health complications," the department said. According to the department, extreme heat can affect anyone, but certain groups face a heightened risk. These include babies, young children, older people, pregnant women and individuals living with chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and kidney disease.

Advertisement

"The Department cautions that excessive heat can place additional strain on the body and worsen existing medical conditions," it said. "Some medications may also increase the risk of dehydration or affect the body's ability to regulate its temperature. " Residents taking chronic medication have been advised to continue their treatment as prescribed and ensure that medication is stored correctly, away from direct sunlight and excessive heat.

With voters expected to queue outdoors on Wednesday, health authorities have urged residents to remain hydrated throughout the day, even when they do not feel thirsty.

Hydration Advice For Voters

"Residents going out to cast their vote are encouraged to drink water regularly throughout the day, even when they do not feel thirsty," the department said. "Carrying a bottle of water when travelling or waiting in queues is encouraged. " The department also advised residents to limit sugary drinks, alcohol and excessive caffeine, warning that these could contribute to dehydration.

People spending time outdoors should seek shade wherever possible, wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-coloured clothing, and use sunscreen with a sun protection factor of at least 30. Residents have also been encouraged to carry hats or umbrellas and avoid strenuous physical activities during the hottest periods of the day. Outdoor workers and people who cannot avoid prolonged sun exposure have been urged to take regular breaks in shaded areas and drink water frequently.

The department has warned residents to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of dehydration and heat-related illnesses, stressing that failure to recognise warning signs could result in serious medical complications. Common symptoms include headaches, dry mouth, unusual tiredness, dark-coloured urine, dizziness, nausea, difficulty concentrating and excessive sweating. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should move to a cooler environment, drink water and seek medical assistance if symptoms persist.

Advertisement

However, the department warned that heatstroke is a medical emergency requiring immediate intervention.

Signs Of Heatstroke Require Emergency Care

"Of particular concern is heat stroke, which is a medical emergency requiring immediate medical attention," the department said. "Warning signs include dizziness, confusion, a severe headache, hot and dry skin, fainting and a very high body temperature. " Residents have been urged to act immediately if someone displays signs of heatstroke.

"If someone displays these symptoms, move them to a cool place and seek immediate medical assistance or contact Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) on 112 from a cellphone or 10177. " The department said simple preventative measures could reduce the risk of avoidable medical emergencies as residents exercise their democratic right to vote. "While residents exercise their democratic right to vote, the GDoH appeals to everyone to make their health and safety a priority," it said.

"Simple measures such as staying hydrated, seeking shade, wearing appropriate clothing and recognising the early warning signs of heat-related illness can help prevent avoidable health complications. " The department reiterated that residents should take particular care of vulnerable family members, especially those with chronic medical conditions, during the extreme heat. Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Health, highlighted that children, babies, older persons, pregnant women and individuals with chronic conditions are especially vulnerable.

Voters can contact Gauteng Emergency Medical Services on 112 from a cellphone or 10177 for urgent support during the election day proceedings.